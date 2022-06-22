Metal Hellsinger system requirements won’t rock your gaming PC

Metal Hellsinger system requirements shouldn’t prove hellish for your gaming PC, making it easy to find your demon slaying rhythm. In fact, chances are your rig already meets the recommended GPU specs for the FPS game, which should be more than enough for crisp and smooth 1080p 60fps gameplay.

According to The Outsider’s Metal Hellsinger system requirements, it doesn’t take the best graphics card on the market to render the fiery plains of hell and its demonic inhabitants. An Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060, the most popular pixel pusher on Steam, should provide an ideal experience, but an AMD Radeon RX 5700 will do just fine too.

The rest of the recommended specs aren’t very demanding either, as you’ll only need 8GB of RAM and 15GB of available storage. However, you might want to upgrade to the best gaming headset you can in order to really immerse yourself in the chunky riffs, pounding kick drums, and soaring vocals of the Metal Hellsinger soundtrack.

Here are the Metal Hellsinger system requirements:

Minimum

(1080p / 30fps) Recommended

(1080p / 60fps) OS Windows 10 64-bit Windows 10 64-bit CPU Intel Core i5 3450 Intel Core i7 6700K

AMD Ryzen 5 1500X RAM 8GB 8GB GPU Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050

AMD Radeon RX 550 NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060

AMD Radeon RX 5700 VRAM 2GB 3GB Storage 12GB 15GB

