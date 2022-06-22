Metal Hellsinger system requirements won’t rock your gaming PC

It doesn't take a powerful gaming PC to meet the Metal Hellsinger system requirements, with the most popular Nvidia GPU being able to run the game at 60fps

The tiefling protagonist from Metal Hellsinger stares ahead, armed with two pistols

Metal Hellsinger system requirements shouldn’t prove hellish for your gaming PC, making it easy to find your demon slaying rhythm. In fact, chances are your rig already meets the recommended GPU specs for the FPS game, which should be more than enough for crisp and smooth 1080p 60fps gameplay.

According to The Outsider’s Metal Hellsinger system requirements, it doesn’t take the best graphics card on the market to render the fiery plains of hell and its demonic inhabitants. An Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060, the most popular pixel pusher on Steam, should provide an ideal experience, but an AMD Radeon RX 5700 will do just fine too.

The rest of the recommended specs aren’t very demanding either, as you’ll only need 8GB of RAM and 15GB of available storage. However, you might want to upgrade to the best gaming headset you can in order to really immerse yourself in the chunky riffs, pounding kick drums, and soaring vocals of the Metal Hellsinger soundtrack.

Here are the Metal Hellsinger system requirements:

Minimum
(1080p / 30fps)		 Recommended
(1080p / 60fps)
OS Windows 10 64-bit Windows 10 64-bit
CPU Intel Core i5 3450 Intel Core i7 6700K
AMD Ryzen 5 1500X
RAM 8GB 8GB
GPU Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050
AMD Radeon RX 550		 NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060
AMD Radeon RX 5700
VRAM 2GB 3GB
Storage 12GB 15GB

Sam's keeping a close eye on the latest developments on Intel Core and AMD Ryzen CPUs, waiting for the right time to build his own Windows 11 gaming PC. He also covers GPU, VR, and Steam Deck news.

