Persona developer drops fall 2024 launch window for new fantasy RPG

Metaphor ReFantazio was just a long-rumored project years ago that no one believed Atlus was still cooking up during the Persona 5 craze, but now we finally have a release window. The new fantasy RPG will launch on PC sometime in the fall of 2024, and we can’t wait.

During this year’s The Game Awards, Metaphor ReFantazio‘s long-awaited release window was revealed through its new trailer. Persona and Shin Megami Tensei fans will notice various familiar stylistic and gameplay elements throughout the trailer, from character interactions to demonic enemies. With that said, this new RPG game will be set within its own fantasy universe despite any similar traits to the previous Atlus games.

Moreover, Atlus is only helping with the publishing efforts of Metaphor. A subsidiary studio known as Studio Zero will be handling the stunning game’s development. Previously, this team had worked on the spin-off Catherine series under Atlus, making Metaphor its first major outing.

Judging from the trailer, players should expect fast-paced and colorful turn-based combat symbolic of the beloved Persona series, including a vast musical score and a stacked voice-acting cast.

From what we know so far, Metaphor ReFantazio takes place in The United Kingdom of Euchronia. Following the assassination of the king, a Royal Magic is invoked and the world is caught up in a tournament for the throne. In the middle of all this, the protagonist must find a way to break the magical curse over the kingdom, causing the main character to find allies, overcome battle challenges, and more across Euchronia.

Details on actual features and the gameplay loop are still under wraps, but fans will likely learn more about Metaphor in the coming months. Leading up to its release, you can check out our list of the best fantasy games and JRPG games available to play right now.

You can also follow us on Google News for daily PC games news, reviews, and guides, or grab our PCGN deals tracker to net yourself some bargains.