Fan tests Microsoft Flight Simulator’s accuracy by playing it on a plane

Just how accurate is Microsoft Flight Simulator, anyway? I’m not really in any position to check right now, but that’s okay because someone else has done it instead. While onboard a recent transatlantic flight, gamedev.world executive director Rami Ismail flew the same route on Microsoft Flight Simulator to see how similar it was.

As it turns out, it’s not far off! Ismail live-tweeted the flight and notes on several occasions that the view outside of his window is pretty darn similar to the one he saw in-game. He tweets on several occasions that the weather, light, and stars all matched up perfectly at points during his flight. Ismail also posted a few pictures on Twitter to show the likeness off, and, yeah, it’s pretty darn cool.

Ismail does note that some of the timing was a wee bit out. He reached Ireland in-game six minutes before he did so in real life. He also touched down at his destination in the sim four minutes before the real plane did. Still, though, it’s impressive that the simulation game kept a decent pace.

If you’d like to check out Ismail’s journey, you can find the thread of tweets below:

This was takeoff, since that didn't upload earlier. I enabled the AI-self control the moment I felt acceleration. pic.twitter.com/1HSqMK1pd8 — Rami Ismail (رامي) (@tha_rami) December 2, 2020

If you’ve not played the game yet, we’re pretty keen on it, too. In our Microsoft Flight Simulator review, we called it a “a visionary, landmark release that’s built with the long haul in mind”. That said, we do reckon “it will take a while for PC hardware to catch up with the game’s potential”.

