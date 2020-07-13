Microsoft Flight Simulator lands in August but certain airports will cost you more

Looks like you’ll be able to get your hands on Microsoft’s new flight sim a lot sooner than you may have thought. The Microsoft Flight Simulator release date is August 18. Pre-orders have also gone live so you can snap up the upcoming PC game and start your pre-install for Xbox Game Pass for PC.

There are three Microsoft Flight Simulator editions to pick from. The standard edition will set you back $59.99 and is available day one with Xbox Game Pass. If you want to gain access to airports such as Heathrow, Dubai, or San Francisco, however, you’ll need to fork out $119.99 for the premium deluxe edition. The deluxe edition is another option for $89.99 and also comes with more airports, but not the ones listed above. The other difference between the three editions on offer is the models of planes you can choose from.

As for the main game itself, it promises more than 1.5 billion buildings, two trillion trees, mountains, roads, rivers, and more. The world you fly over is also ever-changing and features real-time weather and animals alongside live traffic. Other Microsoft Flight Simulator features include aerodynamic modeling, a new checklist system, and a day and night engine. You can catch all the details on the official announcement page.

If you’d like to make sure your rig is up to scratch to play the upcoming flight PC simulation game, then we have the Microsoft Flight Simulator system requirements right here. That includes the minimum, recommended, and ideal PC specs.

If you’re curious about what other games are on the horizon, then we also have a list of the best upcoming games on PC. When I’m done enjoying zen moments in Microsoft Flight Simulator, I’ll probably be in one of Cyberpunk 2077’s bars.