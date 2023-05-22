Microsoft is forcing you to upgrade Windows 10

As Windows 10 gradually winds down in favor of the oft-maligned Windows 11, Microsoft is beginning to reduce its support for the older OS. Their latest move is to automatically upgrade anyone running old versions of Windows 10 to 22H2, with that being the only version supported past June 13.

Of course, this is all part of a nefarious campaign to get you to board the Windows 11 train, but PC gamers have plenty of reasons to stick with the OS they know and love. Windows 11 hasn’t exactly been a gaming success story, with notable bugs including a Windows 11 update which froze AMD CPUs and a Windows 11 22H2 update causing bad GPU performance.

Last week, we reported Microsoft taking over your screen with a full-page advert for Windows 11. This time, they’re taking an even more direct approach: your only choice is to upgrade. According to a Microsoft Learn document:

“Windows Update will automatically initiate a feature update for Windows 10 consumer devices and non-managed business devices that are at, or within several months of, reaching end of servicing. This keeps your device supported and receiving monthly updates that are critical to security and ecosystem health.”

Those using 21H2 versions or older could find themselves at risk of security vulnerabilities, and no one wants that. We’re not sure when Microsoft will force you to upgrade, but it’ll probably be on or before June 13.

The good news is that upgrading to 22H2 won’t take long. Only a couple of minutes, in fact. Also, no new features have been added compared to the previous version, so you’ll barely notice it’s changed. Maybe this forced upgrade isn’t so bad, but we reckon it’s all part of Microsoft’s crafty plan to get you accustomed to regular updates, and the eventual move to Windows 11. Get a Windows 10 key before it’s too late!