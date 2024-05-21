Microsoft’s new AI keyboard costs more than a Steam Deck

Microsoft has just launched its first separate keyboard to be fitted with its new AI key, which launches the company’s Copilot assistant when you press it. The new key on the Microsoft Surface Pro Flex Keyboard marks the first time the company has introduced a new keyboard button since the Windows and Menu keys appeared with the launch of Windows 95. There’s a big catch with this Microsoft AI keyboard, however, and that’s the price.

In the future, it’s quite possible that all the best gaming keyboards will come with the new AI Copilot key, but at the moment Microsoft is expecting you to pay an enormous price of $449 for its premium keyboard, which is designed to be used with the company’s Surface laptops. That’s much more than the cost of a Steam Deck LCD, although at least that price also buys you a Surface Slim Pen, which can be recharged in the groove at the top of the keyboard.

Microsoft first announced its plans to introduce a new Windows AI key at the start of 2024, but while we’ve seen laptops with the new key, this is the first separate keyboard we’ve seen with it. The new key features the Copilot logo, and takes the place of the right Windows key on a usual keyboard. That’s not the only new key on this keyboard either – there’s also a mute key to quickly turn your microphone on and off, and a screengrab key that instantly launches the Windows snipping tool.

To its credit, the Microsoft Surface Pro Flex Keyboard does at least include mechanical switches for that price, despite its low profile, and it also has a built-in haptic touchpad. The company claims the latter is a boon for accessibility, as it means you don’t have to use your fingertips to operate it. Instead, you also have the option to use other parts of your limbs, which Microsoft states includes your palm or residual limbs.

The keyboard is compatible with Microsoft’s Surface Pro 8 and 9, as well as the Surface Pro 10 for Business and Surface Pro 11th Edition models. It might not be a PC gaming keyboard, but its layout is a sign of what’s to come. Microsoft has said it plans to make the new key mandatory for new OEM Windows 11 laptops, and it’s only a matter of time now before it starts appearing on desktop gaming keyboards too.

