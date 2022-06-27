Using the best wireless mechanical keyboard is a great way to cut the cord while embracing the benefits of clicky or linear switches. Sure, wired gaming PC peripherals have their perks, but untethered companions come with fewer caveats than you’d expect. The latency horrors of early wireless gaming keyboards are fading into the past, and some can even free up a USB port to help you manage cables at your gaming desk.

There are a few things to consider when it comes to wireless mechanical keyboards, as they come in various shapes, sizes, and specs. For starters, some cordless contraptions can connect via Bluetooth for greater device compatibility, with others hook up to gaming laptops and PCs using a 2.4Ghz wireless dongle. If you’re into PC gaming on the go, you might also want to consider a smaller set of keys that you can stow away in your backpack, while couch lovers might prefer something that’s compatible with a lapboard.

To help you in your clicky clacky quest, we’ve compiled the best wireless mechanical keyboard candidates into a handy list, including options by Logitech, Razer, Corsair, and Epomaker.

Here are the best wireless mechanical keyboards:

The best wireless mechanical keyboard

The best wireless mechanical keyboard is the Razer BlackWidow V3 Pro.

Expect to pay $230 / £230.

The Razer BlackWidow V3 Pro is a wireless mechanical keyboard that cuts the cord without compromise, proving to be an incredibly versatile clicker. You can wire it up via USB and play as you charge the battery. You can sacrifice some latency and connect it to three different Bluetooth devices, switching between them at the click of a button. And you can pair it with a zippy 2.4GHz dongle that has no noticeable latency. Since the latter boasts Razer’s Hyperspeed technology, you’ll only need the one to connect other wireless Razer peripherals, leaving the back of your gaming PC a little less crowded.

Naturally, the BlackWidow V3’s low latency performance is paired with good looks, as it’s clad in Chroma RGB. Not only will this let you personalise your setup with a light show, but it also syncs up with FPS games like Fortnite through Razer’s Synapse software, adding a little extra visual flair to your gaming experience.

Pros

Low latency

Seamless Bluetooth connectivity

Chroma RGB backlighting

Cons

Expensive

No dedicated macro keys

Razer BlackWidow V3 Pro specs Number of keys 108 keys Switches Razer switches Connectivity 2.4Ghz, Bluetooth Battery life Up to 200 hours Backlight Chroma RGB





The best TKL wireless keyboard

The best TKL wireless keyboard is the Logitech G915 Lightspeed TKL.

Expect to pay $229.99 / £199.99.

Opting for a smaller wireless keyboard helps you free up valuable gaming desk space, and the Logitech G915 Lightspeed TKL balances size with functionality. It packs many of the same features as its full-fat G15 Lightspeed counterpart into a compact package, like a 1ms polling rate, low profile tactical switches, dedicated media keys, and multi-device connectivity. In terms of aesthetics, subtle RGB lighting illuminates the board’s 87 keys, with aircraft-grade aluminium providing its housing with a premium vibe.

The G915 Lightspeed might be a small fry, but its burly battery can keep it powered for 30 hours, and that’s with the backlight cranked to the max. Of course, if you crank the brightness down, you’ll be able to avoid plugging it in for even longer, which should suit travelling players down to a tee.

Pros

Compact

Long battery life

Media keys

Cons

Expensive

No dedicated macro keys

Logitech G915 Lightspeed TKL specs Number of keys 87 keys Switches GL-Tactile switches Connectivity 2.4Ghz, Bluetooth Battery life Up to 135 hours Backlight RGB





The best cheap wireless keyboard

The best cheap wireless keyboard is the Redragon K530 Pro Draconic.

Expect to pay $60 / £56.

Redragon isn’t a household name, but the K530 Pro Draconic is a budget 60% mechanical keyboard with impressive cordless capabilities. Just like its branded competition, the K530 Pro Draconic wields Bluetooth, 2.4Ghz low latency connectivity, tactile mechanical switches, and colourful RGB lighting. Just like premium alternatives, the K530 can toggle between three devices on the fly, so you won’t have to faff around with settings to switch between battlestations.

The Redragon K530 Pro Draconic is a great option for anyone on a budget, but it’s also one to watch if you like to tinker with your tech. The keyboard’s hot-swappable design means you can change things up by adding different micro switches, and it’s compatible with most switches on the market. In other words, while the K530 is cheap and cheerful, you could transform it into something that trades blows with premium rivals.

Pros

60% layout

Low latency wireless

Hot-swappable mechanical switches

Cons

Sub-par software

Temperamental Bluetooth

Redragon K530 Pro Draconic specs Number of keys 61 keys Switches Swappable switches Connectivity 2.4Ghz, Bluetooth Battery life Up to 9 days Backlight RGB





best lightweight wireless keyboard

The best lightweight wireless keyboard is the Keychron K3.

Expect to pay $84 / £88.

Gaming keyboards are usually fairly thicc, but the Keychron K3 squeezes mechanical switches into a remarkably thin package. The peripheral uses low-profile Gateron switches that reduce its depth by around 40%, resulting in a tactile, lightweight typing experience that’s suited to both work and play. It’s the perfect companion when taking your gaming laptop on-the-go.

The Keychron K3 may feature an ultra-thin design, but it still squeezes a bunch of tricks inside its chassis. As with other options on this list, you can switch between three devices via Bluetooth, and it even makes room for white LED backlights. Unfortunately, this particular lightweight keyboard lacks 2.4Ghz wireless, so if you’re looking for super-low latency, you might want to keep a USB-C cable handy.

Pros

Low profile design

Gateron switches

Smaller 75% layout

Cons

No 2.4Ghz wireless

Close together keys

Keychron K3 specs Number of keys 84 keys Switches Optical brown switches Connectivity Bluetooth Battery life Up to 34 hours Backlight White LED





Best wireless ergonomic keyboard

The best wireless ergonomic keyboard is the Mistel Barocco MD770.

Expect to pay $178 / £184.

Wireless mechanical keyboards don’t always cater to ergonomic needs, but the Mistel Barocco MD700 embeds flexibility and comfort into its design. The peripheral may look like someone has snapped it in a half, but its quirky design can help prevent carpal tunnel and other desk-related injuries.

On top of being an ergonomic champion, the Barocco D700 comes with all the bells and whistles you’d expect from a wireless mechanical keyboard. Cherry MX switches are sure to please typing enthusiasts and gamers alike, and the only cable you’ll find here links the two board halves together. It even has RGB backlighting, so you can enjoy a spectrum of colours and look after your hard-working wrists at the same time.

Pros

Unique split design

RGB backlighting

Cherry MX switches

Cons

Expensive

Questionable quality control

Mountain Mistel Barocco MD770 specs Number of keys 85 keys Switches Cherry MX Red Connectivity Bluetooth Battery life Up to 1.5 months Backlight RGB





Best wireless productivity keyboard

The best wireless productivity keyboard is the Razer Pro Type Ultra.

Expect to pay $179 / £159.

The term ‘productivity keyboard’ might sound a little boring, but options like the Razer Pro Type Ultra package gaming features into something that’ll fit in at the office. This particular peripheral is designed to eliminate distractions from your day-to-day, as it features quite tactile switches and a neutral colour scheme.

Sure, the Razer Pro Type Ultra’s aesthetic would likely still look great on a gaming desk, but the keyboard is designed to replace basic productivity tech with beneficial features, all while avoiding multicoloured shenanigans. Yet, the board also has some unique productivity tricks up its sleeve, like the ability to switch between four devices via Bluetooth – one more than your average wireless gaming keyboard. Just like the BlackWidow V3, The Pro Type Ultra comes with a Hyperspeed wireless dongle that can be used to connect the keyboard and a compatible Razer mouse to a single USB port.

Pros

Work appropriate aesthetic

Supports up to four devices

Syncs up with Razer’s mouse range

Cons

No RGB

Pricey

Razer Pro Type Ultra specs Number of keys 104 keys Switches Razer switches Connectivity 2.4Ghz, Bluetooth Battery life Up to 214 hours Backlight White





Best wireless 60% keyboard

The best wireless 60% keyboard is the Epomaker Anne Pro 2.

Expect to pay $89 / £69.

The Epomaker Anne Pro 2 (also known as just the Anne Pro 2) is a dinky space saver that avoids skimping on features, performance, and style. It comes loaded with Gateron Red switches, but its socketed design means you can customise things to your heart’s content.

While the board doesn’t wield 2.4Ghz wireless connectivity, it does boast a 1ms response time via Bluetooth, so it still holds up against wired alternatives – just make sure your receiver is modern, as older Bluetooth versions might not be as zippy. It can seamlessly switch between four devices, which could come in handy if you’ve got a gaming PC at home, one in the office, a laptop in your luggage, and Valve’s Steam Deck stowed away in your backpack.

This 60% wireless mechanical keyboard not only packs the same features as premium alternatives, but it comes with a chonky 1,900mAh battery, and Epomaker says it can theoretically keep the peripheral powered for 60 days, providing you turn its impressive, customisable RGB backlights off.

Pros

Large battery

Compact design

Great RGB backlighting

Cons

Software is slightly convoluted

Bluetooth only

Redragon K530 Pro Draconic specs Number of keys 61 keys Switches Swappable switches, Gateron Red preinstalled Connectivity Bluetooth Battery life Up to seven days Backlight RGB





Best wireless mechanical keyboard for couch gaming

The best wireless keyboard for couch gaming is the Corsair K63 Lapboard.

Expect to pay $180 / £180.

PC gaming is by and large a desk activity, but wouldn’t it be nice if you could kick back on the sofa and play some Civilization VI? Well, Cosair’s got you covered with its K63 wireless keyboard and lapboard combo.

The Corsair K63 is a great keyboard in its own right, featuring Cherry MX Red switches, ultra-fast 1ms 2.4GHz wireless connectivity, and a memory foam wrist rest. Yet, pairing it with the company’s optional lapboard transforms it into a miniature gaming surface, complete with a full-sized mouse mat and memory foam cushioning. Sure, you could just pick up a handheld like the Steam Deck or Onexplayer, but if you’re a bit of a gaming PC purist, this is the way to go.

Pros

Great couch gaming solution

2.4Ghz and Bluetooth

Cherry MX Red switches

Cons

No RGB

No onboard memory

Corsair K63 Lapboard specs Number of keys 104 keys Switches Cherry MX Red Connectivity 2.4Ghz, Bluetooth Battery life Up to 70 hours Backlight Blue

What should you look for in a wireless mechanical keyboard?

The best wireless mechanical keyboard should be able to keep up with its wired counterparts, both in terms of latency and switch quality. Thankfully, most options on the market manage to cut the cord without much compromise, but subtle differences could ultimately sway you towards a specific model.

If you’re planning to use a wireless mechanical keyboard with a gaming laptop, you’ll want something that’s both portable and features an extended battery life. On the other hand, gaming desk dwellers might be enticed by flashy RGB lighting, more keys, and additional wrist rests that improve ergonimics.

As for the mechanical side of things, you’ll want to make sure you pick the right kind of switches. This will vary depending on your personal preferences, but brands like Cherry and Gateron manufacture a variety of switches, ranging from quiet and smooth to tactile and clicky.