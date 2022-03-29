This Minecraft build is fully functional Wordle

Someone has created a Minecraft build of Wordle, which is an astounding feat when you think about it. With Wordle being an integral part of people’s mornings over the past year, it was only a matter of time until someone attempted to build it in Minecraft. The staggering amount of work that has gone into programming something like this, though, is awe-inspiring.

Reddit user urgle_gurgle – stellar name – has not only gone through the trouble of creating a working version of Wordle in Minecraft, but has done so in the vanilla version of the building game, explained how they managed to do it, and has uploaded it all to Curseforge so you can download it and play for yourself.

We regularly see cool creations in Minecraft, but the skill and smarts to pull this one off make it stand out. Urgle_gurgle explains that they implemented word checking by using “a bunch of math to assign all words to a unique number (in base26), which will then be stored in an execute if score command using a python script”.

The other big challenge is the need for a daily word. While the idea is easy to understand, it’s not as simple for a computer, especially not one you have to sync up with a timezone. Again, the redditor found a way, like the dinosaurs in Jurassic Park. They managed to make it all work by creating a new word available whenever you start the game again.

It’s hard to wrap your head around if you don’t code, but we appreciate it either way. Theoretically, you can just hop in quickly to play a round of Wordle as often as possible, which means this Minecraft build might be better than the real Wordle.

For more of the best Minecraft builds, you can follow that link.

