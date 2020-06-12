Best Minecraft builds: the cool constructions you need to see

What are the best Minecraft builds for Java and Windows 10 edition? Mojang’s creative sandbox game has been around for more than a decade and, in that time, its dedicated artists and architects have produced a dizzying array of cool builds in Minecraft for your viewing pleasure.

Sampling the cream of the Minecraft mega build crop is like taking an all-inclusive tour of not just this world, but many – just without any food and accommodation. This list will take you to Middle-earth, Tamriel, and Azeroth to name a few, while still having you home in time for tea. But, if you’re happier having a poke around your home planet of Earth, you can visit the – not-yet-sunk, luckily – RMS Titanic, and Europe’s Imperial Summer Palace.

Just as you’ll find in our selection of the best Minecraft seeds and Minecraft skins, this collection of builds has something for every kind of player. So pack your bags and get ready to marvel at the best combinations of brick and mortar to ever grace Mojang’s pixel-perfect universe – here are the very best Minecraft builds around.

The best Minecraft builds are:

imperial summer palace

The Imperial Summer Palace is based on many of Europe’s most famous buildings, taking inspiration from Schönbrunn Palace, Versailles, and St. Petersburg’s Hermitage. It’s regal, both outside and in, with its gorgeous gardens complementing vast, opulent interiors.

Fallingwater house

It just so happens that one of the most distinctive homes ever constructed suits Minecraft rather well – proved by the many reproductions of Frank Lloyd Wright’s angular creation, Fallingwater. If you need a hand getting to your new water retreat, here’s how to make a boat in Minecraft.

This, by Lilnekochan, may be our favourite interpretation, but then there’s this one by NovocainStain, and the one that Waterijsje made, too.

The titanic

Similarly, there are many Minecraft mega builds of the Titanic out there, including this one built way back in the alpha days of Mojang’s sandbox, but we like this French interpretation the best as it shows off the most colour and detail.

Minas tirith

For all the real-world architecture that serves as inspiration, there’s plenty in the realm of high fantasy that also tickles the imagination. Take this fantastic Minas Tirith render, for example, which is as beautiful as it is imposing.

It was posted to reddit by u/Cornbass and, as well as their appreciation, the community also proffered their suggestions: “Now set yourself on fire and jump off.”

Minecraft Middle-earth

The only thing that could impress us more would be if someone started work on a Minecraft build that encompassed the whole of Middle-earth itself, all those famous locations from the… wait, what? Are you serious?

Excuse us, we’ve just been informed that this Middle-earth project is underway and, despite it not being unfinished, it’s already one of the best Minecraft servers you can visit.

WesterosCraft

No collection of magnificent Minecraft builds would be complete without something inspired by Game of Thrones. Here’s just one small section of the enormous and awe-inspiring WesterosCraft server.

Pictured above is the city of Sunspear, rendered with a particularly attractive and very reflective sea surface. Don’t forget to check out the brilliant work done on King’s Landing in Minecraft, too.

Consilium

Then there’s the Dwarven City of Consilium, by Creolucis, whose construction is so magnificent that it’s difficult for us to just pick one single picture that shows off just how awesome a Minecraft map it is. It’s not only enormous, but the dictionary definition of grandeur.

Adamantis

How does an epic Minecraft mega build of sixty million blocks sound? The boundaries were really pushed back by jamdelaney1, who spent three months creating the expansive city of Adamantis.

This gargantuan metropolis reaches up the side of a hill and is decorated with enormous doors, reflecting pools, and vast colonnades. Sadly, however, it has nothing to do with the 80s new wave artist.

Mage’s College of Meridia

Adamantis calls to mind the Mages College of Meridia, a cool Minecraft build put together last year by Block Fortress which took its cues from Skyrim’s College of Winterhold. Perhaps it even out-magics the Minecraft Pottercraft server.

kredik shaw

In the words of lynchyinc, creator of Kredik Shaw: “I got bored of doing small-sized builds.” Very bored, by the looks of this huge castle. It is a mighty temple dedicated to nature itself, so marvel away.

Many builds amount to large, single structures, but there’s nothing to stop you spreading out a little. Space is seldom tight on a server, after all.

This lovely town by lentebriesje is a great example of just how picturesque a collection of more modest buildings can be, carefully dotted around the landscape with little terrain modification.

Earth

lentebriesje has also been busy with the small matter of a 1:1,500 recreation of the entire world. Find out how Europe looks from space and, we’ve got to say, it does appear to be remarkably similar. Although, it is just a little bit… blockier?

The shining maze

Why not lose yourself in Minecraft by literally losing yourself? This labyrinth was created by redditor u/Chris-P and is basically a Minecraft maze from The Shining. The hotel from Stanley Kubrick’s horror classic couldn’t be recreated, but this is impressive enough as it is.

new port notch

In recent history, New Port Notch has become one of the most well-known Minecraft projects out there – so much so it spawned its own subreddit. The towering city is the work of just two players: LG193 and ThatDutchLad. It’s so large you’ll need its bespoke subway system just to get around.

crafting azeroth

Then there’s Crafting Azeroth, the ongoing project to recreate the entirety of the World of Warcraft in 1:1 scale within Minecraft. It sounds like folly – a madman’s dream, really – but it’s progressing remarkably well and it’s a true triumph of human endeavour.

Then there's Crafting Azeroth, the ongoing project to recreate the entirety of the World of Warcraft in 1:1 scale within Minecraft. It sounds like folly – a madman's dream, really – but it's progressing remarkably well and it's a true triumph of human endeavour.

And there you have it, the best Minecraft builds the genius architects of Mojang's world could rustle up. It's a journey that's taken in multiple worlds – including the entirety of our own, that's still blowing our minds – mazes, and quaint fictional Minecraft villages.