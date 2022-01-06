Minecraft players spend 400 hours building Genshin Impact’s Mondstadt at 1:1 scale

Members of German Minecraft build group Skyblock Squad have spent a combined total of 400 hours putting together Genshin Impact‘s city of Mondstadt at 1:1 scale. Well, actually, it’s at an even larger 1:1.15 scale, since Minecraft has “limited ways of getting detail into your builds”. Work began in August, so those hours were spread out over about five months of work.

The build is absolutely gorgeous, and some of the more important buildings even have full interiors, to boot. You can scroll on down to see a timelapse video of the construction, or check out more images at Planet Minecraft, where you can also download the map to explore it for yourself.

This isn’t the first time we’ve seen Genshin Impact rebuilt in Minecraft. Back in November, we were mighty impressed to see Albedo’s Campsite faithfully recreated – it’s still a fantastic creation, but perhaps slightly less impressive now that we’ve seen all of Mondstadt recreated in the block-builder.

Check out the video below.

For more cool Minecraft builds, you can follow that link.