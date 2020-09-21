Here’s how to install Minecraft Forge and manage your mods. It’s pretty simple to set up and once you get started, you’ll have one place to keep track of all your mods, whether that’s tweaking your interface or spicing up your exploration.

Minecraft mods are not in short supply, so when it comes to managing the Forge mods you’re using in Mojang’s sandbox game, the sheer volume of mods can be a tad overwhelming. Minecraft Forge only works for the Java Edition, so if you’re not living your best modding life on the original PC version, then there’s plenty of fun to be had exploring Minecraft PE seeds to keep your busy for hours.

When approaching Minecraft Forge for the first time, it can be a little daunting. But don’t fret, we’ve created an easy step-by-step guide to installing Forge for Minecraft so you can quickly and seamlessly alter your Minecraft experience.

How to install Minecraft Forge

You can install Minecraft Forge in these three easy steps:

Download Minecraft Forge at the official website. Make sure you double check your version, so you download the correct one. The list of versions can be found along the left hand side. Open the downloaded installer, which will bring up the installation process. Be sure to confirm with ‘Install Client’ still selected and press ‘OK’. Open the Minecraft Launcher and change the profile to ‘forge’. When the game loads, you’ll see a new ‘Mods’ menu available at the start.

Now, you’ll be able to access the ‘Mods’ folder, and install all your favourite addons to the game using Minecraft Forge.

Minecraft Forge is a handy place to store, sort, and keep tabs on all your mods. If you’re after more inspiration, our guide to the best Minecraft shaders and Minecraft texture packs add plenty of visual flair to the blocky universe.