Minecraft redstone devices are now a real thing

Minecraft redstone, the magical material that allows you to do basically anything, is now a real thing, thanks to the devices built by one imaginative fan

Jason Coles

Updated:

Minecraft

In the past, people have tried making Minecraft things in real life, like building recreations of a piston out of Lego. But it’s not like you could ever recreate redstone, the magical material that’s capable of basically anything, and use it to make gadgets and devices.  Or is it?

A Redditor called Hecbac has been building these devices for over two years now and has come out with some impressive things as a result. Some of their early work involves things like dispensers, but they eventually moved on to making the redstone systems modular. This makes it work in much the same way as it does in the game.

Hecbac’s latest post shows off a full, working circuit, a device that stops a very cute little sheep, and triggers the block and some surprisingly powerful pistons. The end of the video also shows a variety of different blocks from previous videos, although we’re pretty sure the TNT is just a standard block. It’s all very impressive, and all the more so as this is something Hecbac does in their spare time.

The modular nature of Heblac’s constructions could easily be turned into a full range of toys, but they’ve also previously said that monetising it would take away the joy of creativity. For now, we’ll all just have to look on in awe at these Minecraft redstone creations, and admire as they become more complicated and impressive. As ever, the skill of the Minecraft community is something to continues to impress.

In other news, an incredible new adventure was released yesterday called Spellcraft that adds in new enemies and a spell system. Better yet, it’s free.

Jason Coles

A prolific writer with bylines at Eurogamer and others, Jason is usually covering Minecraft, Elden Ring, Magic: The Gathering, or Red Dead Redemption 2.

