How to watch Minecraft Now, which will unveil Spongebob DLC

If you’re wondering how to watch Minecraft Now, the video series that gives players a look at how different aspects of the game work and sneak peeks at what’s coming up including new Spongebob DLC, we’ve got you covered. Minecraft Now: June is airing June 30 at 5pm BST, and it should be a fun one as it’s the first we’ve had since The Wild update earlier this month.

The news post promises that we’ll be getting a look at what went into making the mangroves, some information about the creation of the monstrous Warden, and also some general chats about The Wild update. If you want to watch it for yourself, you’ll be happy to know that it’ll be going up on YouTube, so you can watch it there and see the reveals live, or just watch it in your own time after the fact for a more relaxed experience.

That’s not all though, as the news post also says we’ll be getting a look at some upcoming Spongebob DLC. We can assume that this’ll be made in some official capacity, much like the Lightyear DLC. Hopefully, this will be more than just a skin pack, because we’d love to have the chance to play around under the sea in Bikini Bottom.

How to watch Minecraft Now June

You can watch June’s Minecraft Now on the Minecraft YouTube channel on June 30 at 5pm BST / 12pm ET / 9am PT.

It’ll be interesting to see which characters are included as well. We can all pray for Handsome Squidward, but we’re not sure how well he’ll translate into the blocky style. Spongebob is already two blocks stuck together though, so he should look right at home.

Game Pass for PC Game Pass for PC Microsoft $9.99 $1 (first month) Subscribe Network N earns commission from qualifying purchases via Microsoft and other programs.

If you’re in the mood for seeing some other DLCs and picking some stuff up for free, you’ll be happy to know that the Minecraft marketplace is having a big old sale at the moment.