Minecraft Warden – everything we know

Want to know a little more about the new Minecraft Warden mob? If you missed the Minecon 2020 showcase then that may prove beneficial for your chances of getting a good night’s sleep in the months ahead, as you’ll have avoided seeing a scary new cave-dwelling mob called The Warden.

The Warden patrols the deepest areas of caverns and is the only blind mob in the game. So, what makes Warden so frightening? Well, that lack of sight doesn’t mean Warden can’t track you down. Warden uses sound to locate the player, which means you have to be very sneaky to avoid a confrontation with this new mob – if you’re smart you can throw items like snowballs to get Warden to head in another direction. However, if you find yourself exposed and with nowhere to go then you will have to take on this powerful beast.

Join us as we go through everything Mojang has shared on one of the spookiest Minecraft mobs in the game, from its damage output and health pool, to its movement characteristics and its spawn location.

Minecraft Warden spawn

Warden spawns in the Deep Dark biome, so you’ll need to be very far into a cavern expedition to run across this mob.

Down in the deep dark, every flailed limb, every opened chest or every thrown snowball can be sensed by this terrifying new mob: the Warden! You can try running away… Oh, but they’ll sense that movement too! ↣ https://t.co/CPC2Hy82Fe ↢ pic.twitter.com/MBot7Oksov — Minecraft (@Minecraft) October 3, 2020

It’s not clear in the gameplay clip of Warden, but it seems that Warden spawns in relation to the structure in the cave. Either that or the Skulk blocks.

Minecraft Warden damage and health

We don’t know the Warden’s health pool as the player doesn’t manage to beat it in the clip of gameplay that’s been shared. However, it has to be at least over 85 because of the weapons and the number of strikes we see the player land.

As for Warden’s attacking damage, we are told the player in the clip is wearing full Netherite armor and still goes down in a matter of swings. One attack dishes out 13 damage to Netherite armor, which is absurd.

Minecraft Warden movement

Warden will shuffle around reacting to noises when not alert to the player’s presence, but when attacked Warden appears to move slightly differently. When an arrow strikes Warden it initially moves slowly, but then rapidly speeds up. Despite this, it does not look like Warden can outrun a player, so if you have a clear escape route you should probably take it.

That’s all we know about Warden and the Minecraft Caves and Cliffs update for now, but we’ll be sure to update this page as soon as we know more. And if you like mobs, then be sure to read up on the cute Minecraft Axolotl, which might just be the sweetest critter in the game.