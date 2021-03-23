This is a Minecraft screenshot

Yes, the image you see above is of a map built in Minecraft. It’s just part of a massive realistic terrain project which offers 16 square kilometers of varied topography for you to build on. It’s a gorgeous collection of deserts, mountains, swamps, and forests that you can download and use as a backdrop for your own Minecraft builds.

The map is called Kythor, and it was built by qwryzu over the course of around two months of work using World Machine and World Painter. “I intentionally made this map with large open spaces for building,” qwryzu says, “specifically with mods (shoutout Immersive Railroading gang). It is not the most detail dense map I have ever made, as I hope that the map serves as a good backdrop for large builds.”

You can download the map for yourself over on Planet Minecraft. It’s available for Java Edition, and while it was built in 1.12.2, it should be compatible with any current version – although qwryzu isn’t sure if the world height changes in 1.17 might cause issues.

Seriously, though, just look at this thing.

