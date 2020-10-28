What are the best Minecraft maps? Minecraft is the inventor’s paradise but, of course, it is also the connoisseur’s nightmare. Thanks to the huge number of user-created Minecraft maps out there it is almost impossible to find the finest creations around. Who has time these days to sift through hundreds of Minecraft maps, devour them with their digital senses, and come to a conclusion on which ones are worth your time?

Well, us, actually. We have scoured forums, marathoned YouTube videos, and sampled more Minecraft maps than we can count in order to bring you the definitive list. No, no need to thank us, we just like seeing you smile.

To find the best from the mind-boggling array of Minecraft map goodness, we have whittled down the finest user-created environments and placed them into their very own category. Whether you fancy a Minecraft dropper map to plunge through, or a Minecraft city map in which to live out your dream – if blocky – cosmopolitan life, we have absolutely everything you need. Enjoy!

Here are the best Minecraft maps by category:

Minecraft adventure maps

Minecraft adventure maps are self-contained experiences that are less about building and more about exploring and, very often, fighting. Expect traps, puzzles, and all sorts of secrets. Also, while you can play many of them quite happily by yourself, some are better in multiplayer. Best of all, because the Minecraft community is so industrious, there are thousands of great Minecraft adventure maps out there.

But, before you pack your blocky bag bear in mind that almost all of them will have particular rules or settings that you will need to follow to ensure they work properly.

BiomeBox

Are there any problems in the world that cannot be solved with parkour? The creator of BiomeBox do not seem to think so. There are ten visually distinct levels for players to platform their way through, each one based on a different biome – leap from Nether to cake, then hop straight into a twilight dreamscape.

Asleep

Dreams and nightmares have, for centuries, been the fascination of psychologists and people whose job it is to think loads. In recent times, Minecraft map makers have stepped up to tackle the question of what happens when we go to sleep. In the case of Asleep, that makes for a ridiculously fun romp through space, the Nether, and a few burning buildings.

Herobrine’s Mansion

Herobrine’s Mansion is the work of Hypixel, one of the community’s most respected creators. It map is packed with things to find, including custom enemies, half a dozen bosses, special items, and unique potions. Widely regarded as one of the best adventure maps, it is designed to be played with friends, but it can be enjoyed on your tod, too.

Adventure Time

What time is it…? If you do not know the answer to that question it is a good bet that much of this map’s content will be lost on you. This Adventure Time-inspired map utilises a specially made texture pack to transport players to the fantastical Land of Ooo.

The Tourist

This Minecraft map does not just feature some of the most impressive builds in all of the game’s various worlds, it also boasts minigames and its own soundtrack. The Tourist is one of the longest adventure maps out there, clocking in at around four hours from start to completion, depending on how long you want to spend just staring.

Kingdom of the Sky

Kingdom of the Sky adds the rather novel concept of narration, provided by a series of YouTube videos to which the player is given at key points. It is a little bit like listening to the audio logs in System Shock or BioShock, as you can carry on playing while the narration chats away to you. Even if you ignore them you still have an imaginative and expansive high fantasy map to explore.

Deep Space Turtle Chase

This sci-fi Minecraft map took its creators three months to build and saw them transform the blocky, pastoral world of Minecraft into something remarkably different. Deep Space Turtle Chase has players searching for wanted criminal Dr. Earl S. Testudine, who is hiding somewhere on a mining station beyond Tarsus 3. Catching him will require all your wits and ingenuity.

This map is pretty much a total conversion for Minecraft, so ensure you back up your original copy before following the installation instructions.

Wrath of the Fallen

Another work from the excellent Hypixel, this hack-and-slash adventure map is full of beautiful structures, custom weapons, potions, items, boss fights, challenges, secret sections, and easter eggs. Phew, that’s a lot. It is recommended for two players, but you should be able to solo your way through if you grit your teeth.

The Escapists 2

Taking inspiration from one of the best prison simulation games (if that’s even a genre) around, this map features eight massive cells, jobs, and a currency system. Your aim is to hatch the ultimate escape plan, using any resources you can find, and gaining notoriety among your fellow cellmates to earn their assistance. As Minecraft maps go, The Escapists 2 is a classic.

Last Jump Hero

Do not concern yourself with context, cohesive visual design, or gameplay variation when loading up Last Jump Hero. This parkour Minecraft map asks only a couple of things of prospective Minecrafters: a willingness to jump and a pre-acceptance of failure.

Star Wars

Do you want a diamond lightsaber? Of course you do. Also by Hypixel, and for use with the Mine Wars texture pack, this epic adventure of stormtroopers and Star Destroyers has you fighting your way through snowy wastelands and deep space. It ticks all the Star Wars boxes, featuring blaster rifles, Jedi knights, AT-ATs, and just about everything else you might want. Imperial walkers look pretty damn good in Minecraft.

Fireworks Parkour

Boasting the white-and-red aesthetic of freerunning favourite Mirror’s Edge, Fireworks Parkour is a classic Minecraft map with a unique twist: instead of expertly timed jumps, you propel yourself through the map with TNT. We cannot promise it is a practical method of propulsion, though: once you start a sequence of explosions you will not be able to pause and catch your breath. The fireworks that pour out of each blast make for a neat visual touch.

Pokémon Johto

Just when you thought you would never get a proper 3D Pokémon adventure on PC, this Minecraft Pokémon map is based on Gold and Silver’s Johto region turns up. Offering a quest-line filled with bosses, NPC shop keeps, and fully-functional Super Potions, Johto achieves an authentic Pokémon feel with its own soundtrack. Those Minecraft blocky visuals that make it feel like a GameBoy game, too.

Combat has to be in there somewhere, and while this map does not take advantage of the Pixelmon mod for its battle system, it does reskin weapons as Pokémon monsters with which to fight.

Zombie Apocalypse

Containing what may be the most horrific re-skin of Minecraft’s zombies ever made, Zombie Apocalypse is an entertaining mix-up of frantic hack-and-slash action and survive-the-night tension. Somewhat indebted to Left 4 Dead, when this Minecraft map lays on the undead, it lays them on thick and fast. Ambushes inflict panic, and panic means bad things. Bring a friend to thin the horde quicker and solve its co-op puzzles.

Herobrine’s Return

Hypixel’s maps are basically triple-A Minecraft: they even have sequels. Herobrine’s Return is the follow up to Herobrine’s Mansion, and as such contains a familiar setup of custom enemies, big boss fights, magic spells, and NPC-crewed shops. The RPG tropes are carried through with a fun selection of side-quests, and there are great scripted moments that add a welcome level of cinematic sparkle.

Teramia

One of the largest Minecraft adventure maps, Teramia is an open-world, non-linear RPG. Without a focused core quest, Teramia leaves you free to wander, explore its various districts, and help the NPCs you encounter along the way. Split into four regions and populated by a vast variety of mobs and friendly villagers, the areas are home to nine dungeons and a series of fortresses to claim as your own.

Minecraft survival maps

Survival is one of Minecraft’s most popular modes, in which your sole task is to remain in the land of the living for as long as possible. The best Minecraft maps push your survival instincts to their limits, forcing you to make the most intelligent choices when mining limited resources, putting impossible voids between you and vital items, and testing your endurance with vicious monsters. Others just ask you to survive long enough to hold a hot tub party. Below you will find some of the best Minecraft survival maps around.

World in a Jar

In World in a Jar you must survive on a series of tiny worlds encased in jars. Each floating glass prison contains a unique biome, containing a mix of pure survival and adventure map gameplay. There is an ethereal stillness to these captured environments that makes World in a Jar a must-play Minecraft map.

Ant Farm Survival

Ever wondered what it would be like to find yourself trapped in an ant farm? Ant Farm Survival provides a flawed template for what you would encounter – perhaps conduct more scientific research elsewhere. Divided into increasingly challenging sections, this unique survival map boasts a heap of challenges and some deviously claustrophobic level design.

Deadly Orbit

Roleplayers that fancy themselves a pixelated Sandra Bullock or George Clooney need look no further than Deadly Orbit, a space-themed survival map set aboard the International Space Station. It takes its Gravity inspiration literally: there is lots of gravity as opposed to none at all. But even though there is no floating in the abyss here, the hollowness of space can certainly be felt.

Planet Impossible

One of Planet Impossible’s goals is to ‘tame a dinosaur’, which is all you really need to know, really. However, if you do need any further persuading, Planet Impossible is a Mad Max wasteland and the final destination of your crashed spaceship. Tasked with surviving ten days, you need to explore the world and discover evidence of erstwhile human settlers.

Arctic

Washed up in the Arctic tundra with nothing but your own body to rely on, Arctic demands that you set up digs in the desolate ice fields and gradually build a thriving settlement for you and your survivor pals Jozsef and Mr. Maillet. By cultivating crops and maintaining a farm you can eventually throw the ultimate hot tub party. The premise is as silly as they come, but Arctic is beautiful and calming in its isolation.

Containment Survival 2

A clever twist on Portal, Containment Survival 2 has you progress through a selection of containment cells, each containing a unique biome. Ushered through by a mad AI, you are to complete survival challenges on a tight time limit. Using a superb collection of voiceovers, the AI will hassle and demean you as you attempt to escape. A well-designed sequence of environments and challenges cements Containment Survival 2 as one of the best Minecraft maps.

Wild West

It may not be Red Dead Redemption, but Wild West captures the feel of the frontier. The glowy sunset, vast canyons, and the street purposefully set up for epic duelling make this Minecraft map the perfect arena for fulfilling your stetson-wearing fantasies. Taming Minecraft horses is just as much a part of life on the ranch as it is life in Mojang’s sandblocks. Capturing monsters using cactus-based traps less so, but we are quite happy to give that a go as well.

Survival Island

Survival Island is the classic original, the Coca-Cola of custom built survival maps. Its legacy is built on its high difficulty but, that sweetens its rewards. A house of twigs is a true achievement, and when you are the king of your own castle you know you worked to earn it. Lazy comparison klaxon: Survival Island is Dark Souls meets Minecraft.

SkyBlock

SkyBlock, like Survival Island above, is one of the ‘original’ custom Minecraft maps; it lacks frills and vistas, but offers a rock-solid challenge. Just take the scavenging suffering of Survival Island and suspend it thousands of feet in the sky. Your little L-shaped dirt pile is the only resource you have, and, thus, plenty of ingenuity and a mind for conservation is required. With the right smarts, you will be amazed what you can harvest from a tree and several blocks of dirt.

Sphere Survival

An interesting twist on the classic SkyBlock formula, Sphere Survival puts you on gigantic spheres and sends you on your merry way to attempt to bridge to the map’s other spherical worlds while fending off creepers and other nasties: this Minecraft map is a survivalist’s dream come true.

Minecraft horror maps

How scary can animated blocks be? Phenomenally so, apparently. If you are looking to ruin some underwear then you need a chilling Minecraft horror map. Down the lights, affix your headphones, and prepare your nerves for a fright with angles you have never seen before.

Black Light

Channelling the frights of Outlast, Black Light is a chilling expedition to a Russian psychiatric hospital in the wake of a nuclear explosion. A specialised texture pack makes the place unnervingly filthy, complete with ominous graffiti and colour palette. Like the best Minecraft horror maps, it is the skilled use of lighting makes Black Light creepy.

The Asylum

Abandoned asylums are always a great place for spooks and thrills. Apart from performing a solid job of delivering blocky jumpscares and plenty of chills, The Asylum’s borderline immortal mobs engender a sense of powerless terror. This is stripped-back Minecraft horror at its finest.

Survival Horror

Ah, the creepy mansion on the hill. How could such a horror trope not be the centre of a Minecraft map? Created by the ever-excellent Hypixel, Survival Horror asks you to survive 25 waves of increasingly tough ghouls and beasts using only the limited resources found lying around the mansion. A failing electric generator escalates the panic to deliver pure fright throughout.

Ruins of the Dead

Ancient underground temple? Check. Wave after wave of flesh-eating zombies? Check. Hidden chests of armour, weapons, and loot? Check.

Ruins of the Dead is an excellent zombie survival map thanks to its progressive loot game and increasing difficulty. There is even a deviously challenging final undead foe for anyone who can get through the 16 waves of increasingly challenging undead.

Wandering

Rife with jump-scares and haunting from the first few steps, Wandering is an unforgettable Minecraft map. You play as Jack, a 30-year-old man returning home after a tiring day at work… only someone – or something – has followed you [crack of lightning, haunting organ music]…

Minecraft city maps

Minecraft tourism has certainly rescued our wanderlust-riven wallets. Saving us money on transport, hotels, and food, Minecraft city maps allow us to explore bustling urban landscapes, both real and fantastical, without any jabs or travel insurance. From loyal recreations of sunny Sao Paulo to the cities of the future, here are the Minecraft city maps in which you should have a wander and an espresso.

Pripyat

The ghostly region of Pripyat has been embedded in our minds ever since Call of Duty sent us running around the abandoned city of Chernobyl, avoiding pockets of radiation and sniping hapless ultranationalist soldiers. Now it has been painstakingly recreated in this Minecraft city map in which we can tentatively explore.

Future City

War of the Worlds is catapulted into the future as several planets have been attacked by a menacing enemy alliance. Future City is at the heart of these intergalactic troubles. It is a world of staggering scale with piercing skyscrapers and modern tech so, if you always wanted to experience Star Wars’ Coruscant without having to stomach the prequels, Future City should be your next destination.

World of Worlds

World of Worlds is a Minecraft city map for the player crippled by the unfortunate combination of wanderlust and a lack of funds. Travel the world through Minecraft’s block prism in this map, which features uncannily recreated buildings from 85 cities across the real world. Unless you are unusually well-travelled, there is certain to be new places for you to check out.

Atropos

Atropos is an astonishing Minecraft city built atop a tortoise. Not just a whimsical idea, Atropos is also created in the steampunk art style: everything is adorned with brass pipes and clockwork gears. It is so detailed that, for example, the surface of the tortoise itself is a mass of interconnected metal plates and cogs. But that’s just the start.

What’s more, Atropos is huge. On its back is a full-sized city adorned with the same kind of elegant details that coat its exterior. The city descends into the belly of the beast; Atropos is as vast as it is impressive.

Imperial City

A quite astonishing collection of structures, Imperial City is an original creation that combines prominent architectural styles from the 19th and 20th centuries. Look around and you will find neo-classical, beaux-arts, and modern influences in its design. But while Imperial City’s buildings are its starring performers, it is their layout that provides the enduring backbone of this Minecraft map. Imperial City feels like a city; the spacing of the roads, the order of the buildings, and the river banks all contribute to a city that feels real.

Vertoak City

Vertoak City is what Minecraft city maps are all about: size and freedom. Without the burden of goals to complete or rules to adhere to, exploring this wonderful world is a freeform adventure of boundless possibilities. High streets are dense yet intricate, Copacabana-like beaches stretch for miles, and leafy suburbs are there as a relaxing retreat from the big smoke.

Tazader City

One of the biggest maps in Minecraft keeps getting bigger. Originally a Pocket Edition exclusive, Tazader City is continually updated with more skyscrapers, stadiums, and hotels. Aside from the hours you will lose to exploring and basking in detail of this city, you can relax in your plush new hotel room, discover forgotten backstreets, and play sport. All without any scraped knees.

Sun City

Cities are great and all, but amazing places like London can be ruined by bleak grey cloud and rainfall that is not torrential, but enough to ruin your day. Sun City, however, is an urban Minecraft map inspired by the sweltering Brazilian cities of Sao Paulo and Goiania. Sun City might not be the largest city map and without any objectives, but at least your blocky avatar will have the free time to get a much-needed tan.

Minecraft puzzle maps

Have you read about how we only ever use 10% of our brains? It is total guff; prove these cowboy scientists wrong in Minecraft by besting these mind-shattering puzzle maps. From Crystal Maze-like headscratchers to PhD-bothering conundrums, you will find some of PC gaming’s best puzzles in Mojang’s masterpiece. These Minecraft maps are the smartest we have found.

30 Ways to Die

Death: it is an essential part of life. But it is also the only means of progression in this morbid Minecraft map. Players will be kitted out with specific tools for each level and will have to figure out how to use them in order to kill themselves. Best of luck, we suppose.

the Code

An exceptionally clever and intelligently-designed brain bender, the Code contains a corridor of fiendish puzzles to crack. Solving them provides you with a code which, when written down on a piece of paper and thrown down a hopper, opens the next door. The puzzles are all exceptionally varied, ranging from mathematical conundrums to tests of speed and strength. Thankfully, there’s an in-game hint system, but we totally didn’t need it.

Portalcraft

Imitation is the highest form of flattery, and if there is any puzzle game out there that deserves some, it is Portal. Portalcraft recreates Aperture Science with uncanny accuracy, replicating not only the look, feel, and mechanics of the Portal games, but its puzzles too. There are a few noticeable Minecraft-isms (lifts and doors aren’t slickly automated), but the fact that portals work and momentum still matters is impressive.

The Puzzle Cube

The Puzzle Cube is a Minecraft map with a great gimmick: you can walk on the sides of the cube. Starting on the exterior of the cube, you need to solve puzzles on all sides in order to progress to the centre chamber.

Instead of you falling off when you walk over the edge of a cube, the gravity will flip and you will continue walking down the next side. The conundrums escalate in difficulty at a fair rate. It is also playable in multiplayer, the best way to play this Minecraft map.

Beyond Perception

The simple concept of this Minecraft map is what sets it apart in the crowded puzzle genre: by turning your shading on or off, you can make certain objects appear and disappear, leading to a brilliant puzzler where you do not know what is really there and what is not.

Enigma Island

Enigma Island features its own hints system that gives clues for any puzzles you are particularly stuck on in exchange for diamonds – manage your resources carefully to make it through. Explore the island, get your brain in gear, and discover the many hidden secrets.

Minecraft multiplayer maps

It is no fun to go alone, so why not team up with friends, strangers, and enemies to cause a little chaos. There are plenty of great multiplayer servers out there, but what you really need is a bespoke Minecraft map map. They are all homages to other games but they recreate their mechanics expertly.

Payday 2: Endgame

Inspired by Overkill’s superb heist game, Payday 2: Endgame is a not at all copyright breaching Minecraft map with seven heists that are fully playable in co-op. Four will be familiar to Payday players, such as Framing Day One and Two, Big Oil, and Fire Starter – but the rest are original creations. Pacing is key and Endgame captures Payday’s stealth-to-panic curve competently. There are also security systems to sabotage and an effective trading system with which to kit out your mobsters.

It’s Better Together

This two-player adventure map is filled to bursting point with complex, Portal 2-esque co-op quandaries. Made with vanilla Minecraft players in mind, you and your friend will not have to endure a lengthy troubleshooting install before heading in.

Mine 4 Dead

Zombies will always be popular but they are even better with a spoonful of Valve. Mine 4 Dead is a classic zombie co-op-’em-up Left 4 Dead game recreated as a Minecraft map. Take in three friends with you (you’ll need them), and prepare to be swamped by shuffling smelly, rotting corpses.

Team Fortress 2 in Minecraft

In Minecraft’s Dustbowl, Team Fortress 2 is that bit more special. Indeed, this is one of the best examples of command block work you will see, with a fully-functioning control point system to capture the classic multiplayer action. This Minecraft map lifts the core classes, Red versus Blue teams, resupply lockers, and dispensers from TF2, and they work flawlessly. The fact that Dustbowl is a perfect visual replica of the original map is its least interesting feature.

FunLand 3

What do you need for a perfect day out with your friends? Hundreds of rollercoasters extending to the very limits of Minecraft’s sky box as far as the eye can see. This Minecraftian ode to the humble theme park is ideal for people who love roller coasters, but hate queues. We might not try it in VR, thanks.

Minecraft castle maps

From the spooky gothic sensibilities of castle Dracula to the impressive Dragonstone, the fire-spewing beasts cascading around its towering turrets, castles are the coolest buildings around. And, guess what, they are even better as Minecraft maps. Whether it is a fantasy or steampunk lands you seek to rule, become king of any world you like with these great Minecraft castle maps.

Oakhold

This Minecraft map is one for fans of The Elder Scrolls series. Oakhold will take your breath away, just as the likes of Solitude and the Imperial City did, but make sure you have the Sphax PureBDcraft texture pack installed, first. This fantasy-flavoured castle nestled amidst a sky high forest canopy is vast, with 29 unique apartments, houses, towers, shops, and much more with which to live out your wildest kingly dreams. Keep up to date with creator Dovetail’s website for the latest Oakhold updates.

Dragonstone

Waiting for more Game of Thrones goodness is always unbearable, but at least you can soothe your desperation to be reunited with Daenerys with her home of Dragonstone. It might have been built with blocks rather than forged with fire, but Dragonstone in Minecraft is no less stupendous.

Steampunk Castle

Castles do not have to be confined to fantasy worlds. Steampunk Castle proves just that: it is a construction that casts a unique shape on the horizon. Swap dragons for blimps and windmills with this map and you also might discover secrets, easter eggs, and a hidden storyline.

Dol Guldur

Even castles with heavily bolstered defences and powerful rulers cannot stick around forever – take Dol Guldur, Sauron’s abandoned elven fortress as an example. A list of the best Minecraft castle maps could not possibly be complete without a Lord of the Rings entry, but with this lovingly detailed fantasy facsimile you can explore Tolkien lore without risking the wrath of the infamous necromancer.

Castle Verilian of Aeritus

Castle Verilian of Aeritus proves that the best Minecraft maps are not necessarily the biggest. This diminutive seat of dominion makes up for its relatively cosy size with intricate interior detail and a kickass name. From the imposing main gate you must traverse a long, winding path that takes in massive waterfalls and trees to your humble abode. Kings used to a larger castle should think of this as a castle meets kingly country retreat.

Minecraft dropper maps

Don’t look down! Well, actually, you might want to do just that when it comes to Minecraft dropper maps. Here you have to fall in such a way as to, as gracefully as possible, avoid the blocks in your way. If you navigate to the bottom of a dropper level with all of your character’s blocks in the places where they should be, congratulations, you have survived. Test your vertigo with these fun gravity-themed Minecraft maps.

The Dropper 2

Subtitled ‘Newton vs Darwin’, The Dropper 2 releases you from a vertigo-inducing height and asks you to survive. As you plummet down a complex spider web of blocks and barriers, you need to shift your body in the right direction to prevent splattering against an obstacle (i.e. mining away the block as you hit it is firmly disallowed). Think of those insane space debris sections from Dead Space and you are halfway there.

Multi Difficulty Droppers

Multi Difficulty Droppers is a Minecraft map that demands you git gud. That means before you progress to a different environment you need to beat each on every difficulty setting. Once you land successfully, however, you are congratulated by an explosion of fireworks and the disembodied cheers of children. Yay?

Anti Dropp3r

What do you get if you take the main mechanic of a dropper map and turn it, well, upside-down? An upper map? A levitator map? Ok, we are not the ideas people here, that honour goes to creators Addit95, Drosselbard, and ScribbleLP, who clearly levitated so much the e key fell off their keyboard.

Anti Dropp3r is the blasphemous dropper map that proves that, gravity turned on or off, the end result is pretty much the same. On the plus side, there are multiple levitation speeds and you can play it in multiplayer.

Impossible Dropper 2

Think you are the bees knees at dropping? This Minecraft map is so devilishly difficult that, according to its title, it is impossible. Impossible Dropper 2 features plenty of dastardly trolls and some vanishingly small landing spots; even if you evade all the obstacles it is extremely tough to escape death right at the end. We have not completed it yet because we, er, have not got round to it. Yeah, that’s it.

Minecraft parkour maps

For many, Minecraft is about making and admiring inspiring, gargantuan structures. When it comes to Minecraft parkour maps, however, the art and majesty is in how these environments are traversed. Whether you are dashing, bouncing, or jumping through canyons or sky piercing mountains, you will almost certainly be going much too fast to stand and enjoy the view. Here are the best Minecraft parkour maps around.

Parkour School

Ever seen some hardcore parkour skillz on YouTube and worried you are just not up to snuff? Not to worry: everyone has to start somewhere, and Parkour School is the perfect Minecraft parkour map with which to start. Easing you in with a gentle difficulty curve, Parkour School teaches you the basics with a checkpoint system and themed zones. You will be blasting through the toughest parkour levels in no time.

Canyon Jumps

Have you ever been to the Grand Canyon and thought, ‘that’s great and everything, but wouldn’t it be better if I could jump across it in mid air, without a safety harness’. Of course not, because you are smart.

Canyon Jumps is a Minecraft parkour map that allows you to live out that terrifying and oddly specific dream nobody has ever had. With an emphasis on accuracy over speed, this is a jump ‘n’ run map that suspends your route in thin air amid a canyon setting of impressive scale. 48 challenges and an automatic in-game scoreboard system are in, too.

Hologram Parkour

An excellent, ethereal twist sets Hologram Parkour apart from the rest of the Minecraft parkour genre. You are faced with a map of two halves: one side features a route without blocks, while on the other side there are walls, creating a sort of asymmetrical mirror image. Using the other half to judge where to aim your jump, holographic blocks appear in front of you as you discover the correct path, as if by magic. Blending platforming and puzzle elements, Hologram Parkour is not to be missed.

Jump Escape

Jump Escape is essentially parkour meets Portal (Portalkour?). Well in aesthetic terms, that is. You transition between levels with an elevator that recalls Valve’s classic puzzler, but otherwise this is a strong and simple Minecraft parkour map. You might not be punished for slowness like in Time to Die, but the timer is always there to compel you to shave off every last second and show off to the rest of your blocky gang.

Assassin’s Creep

No prizes for guessing the series on which this map is based. Assassin’s Creep is heavily influenced by the stabby stealth games of Ezio and co. with help from the Assassini Costruttori texture pack. As opposed to tracking down those peskily hidden feathers from the earlier Assassin’s Creed titles, your mission here is to locate nine wool blocks – so turn on peaceful mode to prevent mobs from interfering. Each are at the top of tall historic towers, which is where your parkour skills come in. Hidden blades are optional, but recommended.

Potala Palace

If you fancy some virtual tourism, you can head to this creation of Potala Palace in Minecraft. In case you’re unaware, this hilly abode is the largest palace in Tibet and the residence of the last Dalai Lama. This one is ideal if you want a beautiful place to explore or, simply a cool new arena for your favourite game modes – we get how it goes.

Phew, that's a lot of Minecraft maps. That will certainly keep you busy for a long time, but there's even more to come from us when it comes to Mojang's blocky adventure.