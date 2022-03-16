Minecraft starts 1.19 snapshots, adds frogs and 3D audio

We’ve already had an experimental snapshot for Minecraft‘s next major update, but now the regular 1.19 snapshot series has arrived with snapshot 22w11a. That means that the Minecraft devs at Mojang are now fully focused on building the Wild update, and you can expect weekly beta versions of Minecraft: Java Edition where you can play with those new features early.

The new snapshot will let you play with the Deep Dark biome, frogs and tadpoles, mangroves, mud blocks, and the Sculk systems. You’ll also be able to check out 3D directional audio in the sound settings, an option which “is best experienced with headphones”.

The Deep Dark and Sculk were already implemented in the experimental 1.19 snapshot in February, but frogs and mangroves are getting their time to shine now. Frogs can “jump”, “swim”, “walk on land”, “croak”, and “eat small magma cubes, causing a froglight block to drop”. You know, just normal frog stuff. You can check out the full patch notes over on the official site.

For more details on how to get into Minecraft beta versions, you can follow that link.

The proper Minecraft 1.19 release date is set for sometime later this year.

Game Pass for PC Game Pass for PC Microsoft $9.99 $1 (first month) Subscribe Network N earns commission from qualifying purchases via Microsoft and other programs.