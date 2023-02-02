Minecraft system requirements 2023

Meeting the minimum Minecraft PC specs should be easy for most gaming PC setups, but the building game may take up more storage than you might think.

Minecraft system requirements: Alex (left) and Steve (right), swim in a blocky blue ocean, each equipped with a diamon sword and trident, respectively

The Minecraft PC requirements in 2023 haven't changed since the Bedrock Edition first launched almost a decade ago. As such, any modern machine should be more than capable of running the best building game out there.

Many ageing systems should be able to meet the Minecraft requirements, but there are a few specs you’ll need to double-check before you can get started on your next blocky build.

Here are the Minecraft system requirements:

Minimum Recommended
OS Windows 10 64-bit Windows 10 64-bit
CPU Intel Celeron J4105
AMD FX-4100		 Intel i7 6500U
AMD A8 6600K
RAM 4GB 8GB
GPU Intel HD Graphics 4000
AMD Radeon R5		 Nvidia GeForce 940M
AMD Radeon HD 8570D
Storage 300MB 300MB

Don’t let the Minecraft size fool you, as that 300MB footprint will grow much larger once you start saving maps and download some of the best Minecraft mods. So, make sure you’ve plenty of space to spare on your storage solution of choice, be it a hard drive or SSD.

Aside from that, the biggest hurdle to overcome when meeting the Minecraft minimum specs will be making sure your machine can run Windows 10 64-bit. You’ll be hard-pressed to find a CPU or GPU released in the last ten years that can’t run the game, with developer Mojang Studios suggesting that even integrated graphics are enough to meet the recommended requirements.

With that in mind, you don’t need the best gaming laptop to play Minecraft. Given how little pixel pushing power the game requires to get up and running, you might even be able to get it working on an older unit you have lying around. Try it, you might just be pleasantly surprised.

Minecraft is available via Game Pass for PC, meaning you can try it out through the subscription service for a relatively low cost, instead of buying the game outright.

