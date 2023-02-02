Minecraft system requirements 2023

The Minecraft PC requirements in 2023 haven't changed since the Bedrock Edition first launched almost a decade ago. As such, any modern machine should be more than capable of running the best building game out there.

Many ageing systems should be able to meet the Minecraft requirements, but there are a few specs you’ll need to double-check before you can get started on your next blocky build.

Here are the Minecraft system requirements:

Minimum Recommended OS Windows 10 64-bit Windows 10 64-bit CPU Intel Celeron J4105

AMD FX-4100 Intel i7 6500U

AMD A8 6600K RAM 4GB 8GB GPU Intel HD Graphics 4000

AMD Radeon R5 Nvidia GeForce 940M

AMD Radeon HD 8570D Storage 300MB 300MB

Don’t let the Minecraft size fool you, as that 300MB footprint will grow much larger once you start saving maps and download some of the best Minecraft mods. So, make sure you’ve plenty of space to spare on your storage solution of choice, be it a hard drive or SSD.

Aside from that, the biggest hurdle to overcome when meeting the Minecraft minimum specs will be making sure your machine can run Windows 10 64-bit. You’ll be hard-pressed to find a CPU or GPU released in the last ten years that can’t run the game, with developer Mojang Studios suggesting that even integrated graphics are enough to meet the recommended requirements.

With that in mind, you don’t need the best gaming laptop to play Minecraft. Given how little pixel pushing power the game requires to get up and running, you might even be able to get it working on an older unit you have lying around. Try it, you might just be pleasantly surprised.

Minecraft is available via Game Pass for PC, meaning you can try it out through the subscription service for a relatively low cost, instead of buying the game outright.

