This Minecraft YouTuber built a working tank without mods

Minecraft allows players to build just so many things. Whether you want to build your own version of Elden Ring or create an in-game GIF, your options are unlimited. It’s all about freedom, and the mix of different systems within the game allows for some out-there creations – like a working Minecraft tank.

Good old Mysticat – who you may recognise from their impressive version of Crossy Road – woke up, chose violence, and built themselves a tank. If you’ve watched any of their content before, you’ll probably already know the end result.

The video shows Mysticat building the model for the tank, figuring out how to make it turn, and then driving it around. That’s all stuff they’ve done before though – the most intriguing part of the video is undoubtedly how they figure out the firing mechanism. After some offscreen experimenting, they settle on using snowballs with a few extra commands to make them explosive, change the way gravity affects them, and even set them on fire for a bit of visual flare.

Mysticat then invites some of their friends into a big old arena to have a building competition. Nobody trusts Mysticat at this point, but they all go along with it anyway. Naturally, things end with Mysticat summoning the tank and then kindly altering their builds while providing important feedback. Check it out below.

For the record, we’re a big fan of Slimecicle just nerding out about shapes, but that’s a topic for another day.

In other Minecraft news, you might have seen that Mojang is playing around with some reporting tools, but some players have concerns about the whole thing.