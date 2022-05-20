This Minecraft builder made a stunning transforming village

Minecraft is filled with little bits of programming for players to mess around with, and things get really wild when you learn how to use command blocks. You can literally make working cars with them and recreate Crossy Road, but this Minecraft creator has built an entire transforming village with command blocks.

In motion it looks a lot like magic, but creator AvidMC has managed to do just that with his spooky village. If you venture into the area during the day, it’s a bustling place filled with adorable villagers, a market area, and some seriously wholesome vibes. However, once night falls, things change dramatically. Villagers turn into zombies, houses become infused with the Nether, and creepy magic circles swirl around the central manor.

It’s a stunning transformation, and it’s all done entirely with command blocks. As AvidMC explains, “I have all of the good and evil buildings loaded into structure blocks beneath the town. I use a daylight sensor to detect nighttime, and when the sensor trips, I load in the evil structure blocks.” For example, it’s set up so a zombie spawns by each villager, and then those villagers immediately disappear, swapping them out.

Command blocks have incredible potential and versatility, but they can feel intimidating to use. Thankfully though, AvidMC puts up fairly regular instructional videos on how to achieve the effects they make use of on their YouTube channel. We’d recommend checking out this video in particular on how to use command blocks to build a base if you want to have a go with this sorcery for yourself.

