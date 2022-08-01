This Minecraft update was entirely thought of by AI

Minecraft updates are normally an exciting time for players, but this one was actually created entirely by artificial intelligence. This isn’t the first time we’ve seen AI being used to mess about with the sandbox game but this is the first time the AI has been used to create exciting – and game-breaking – new features instead.

SystemZee, who you may remember from their excellent ocean redesign, decided it would be funny to let an AI design an update that they and their team would implement. After a simple first suggestion in the video (below) of a crafting table, things get considerably more outlandish.

While a wishing well that grants players a random item when you throw in an emerald is good, our personal favourite is the Lava Bow – which shoots an arrow that leaves behind lava blocks. While this sounds fun, it’s effectively a game-ending weapon that can accidentally decimate an entire area – and also your PC – in seconds. It is pretty though. We all want to touch lava, right?

Oh, and the update’s name is Minecraft: World Domination. Try not to think about that for too long because it’s less of a Freudian slip and more of a statement of intent, as the AI came up with that one too. The name definitely ties in some of the stranger and more destructive new additions in this fake update. Also, if your toaster looks at you funny, it might be plotting against you.

In other update-related news, albeit official ones, Mojang is going to stick with their new chat moderation tools despite some kickback from fans.