Our collective vigil waiting on Hollow Knight Silksong rolls on, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t plenty more exciting Metroidvania games out there. From Grime, Ori, and Rain World to 2023’s Blasphemous 2 and The Last Faith, the just-launched Ultros, and the upcoming BioGun, there are all manner of unique and interesting exploration-driven action platform games on or coming to Steam. Joining the ranks, and one of the prettiest yet, is Mira and the Legend of the Djinns, a gorgeous pixel-art 2D Metroidvania inspired by Moroccan culture and mythology.

As treasure hunter Yuba, you’re unwittingly dragged into the tale of Mira and the Legend of the Djinns when you meet the eponymous spirit deep inside an ancient Necropolis. She’s the first Djinn seen in generations, and the pair form a bond to survive and uncover Mira’s lost memories as they learn what became of the Djinns. To do so, you’ll explore the ruined world of Fallen Amazgesh in this gorgeous 2D action-adventure game.

With the power bestowed upon him by their fusion, Yuba gains powerful abilities and equipment. You’ll wield four different weapons inspired by the four Primal Elements – Solar, Celestial, Infernal, and Lunar – each of which can be upgraded to boost their powers and unlock additional combo potential. Along with this are seven additional tools, and a selection of helpful items such as health potions and bombs that can help you out of a tricky spot.

Developer Little Knight Games says its combat system takes inspiration from some of the best hack-and-slash classics including Devil May Cry and Ninja Gaiden, so its skill tree offers many upgrades and abilities to help you bring down your enemies in style. Along with “dozens of moves and combos” to discover across your adventure, Mira and the Legend of the Djinns also features “some unique spells and abilities we always wanted to see in a Metroidvania,” several of which can also be used outside of combat to enhance your exploration.

Mira and the Legend of the Djinns is set to launch in the second quarter of 2024 on Steam. You can head to the store page to add it to your wishlist and keep track of future developments in the meantime.

After something you can play right now? We’ve picked out the best indie games you need to play in 2024, and we’ll keep you abreast of the latest developments on the Hollow Knight Silksong release date too, of course.

You can also follow us on Google News for daily PC games news, reviews, and guides, or grab our PCGN deals tracker to net yourself some bargains.