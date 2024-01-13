What are the Monopoly Go Equity Extravaganza rewards? This mid-January digital board game event is all about the big gains. And if you play your dice right, you’ll be on track to earn a bunch of very welcome freebies to boost you all the way to the next level. You could even potentially finish off a few sticker sets at the same time. Need to see if the rewards are worth your valuable spins? Keep reading for the list.

Before we jump into the juicy Monopoly Go details, though, why not give our list of the best online board games a read while you’re around? Monopoly Go isn’t the first game of its kind, and there’s plenty more fun to be had with some alternatives on the side. If there isn’t enough time in your life for another, though, the Monopoly Go events list is one to bookmark. The latest Monopoly Go dice links will help you make the most of the current competition, too.

Monopoly Go Equity Extravaganza rewards

Milestone Points Rewards 1 5 Cash 2 10 15 dice rolls 3 10 Sticker Pack (2x 1-star) 4 80 125 dice rolls 5 15 Cash 6 20 Sticker Pack (2x 1-star) 7 25 Cash 8 150 225 dice rolls 9 25 Cash 10 30 Rent Frenzy (15-minutes) 11 35 Sticker Pack (2x 1-star) 12 40 Cash 13 425 570 dice rolls 14 45 Sticker Pack (3x 2-star) 15 50 Cash 16 55 Cash 17 800 850 dice rolls 18 60 Cash 19 70 Sticker Pack (3x 3-star) 20 80 Cash 21 1,000 1000 dice rolls 22 100 High Roller (15-minutes) 23 120 Cash 24 130 120 dice rolls 25 700 Cash 26 150 130 dice rolls 27 250 Cash 28 200 Sticker Pack (4x 4-star) 29 225 Cash Boost (5-minutes) 30 2,200 1800 dice rolls 31 300 Cash 32 400 Sticker Pack (4x 4-star) 33 500 Cash 34 4,500 3750 dice rolls 35 600 Sticker Pack (6x 5-star) 36 700 Rent Frenzy (25-minutes) 37 800 500 dice rolls 38 3,500 Cash 39 900 550 dice rolls 40 1,000 Sticker Pack (6x 5-star) 41 1,100 Cash 42 6,500 6500 dice rolls

By participating in the Monopoly Go Equity Extravaganza event, you can earn up to 16, 135 free dice rolls to power you through the next event.

How to play Monopoly Go Equity Extravaganza

The Monopoly Go Equity Extravaganza will appear as a banner event at the top of your screen if you play while it’s active. Just tap the banner to jump to the event screen.

On there, you’ll see not only your progress toward the next reward, but a reminder of how to participate. To play the Monopoly Go Equity Extravaganza, you just need to land on tiles that feature the Upward-trending Graph collectible on them.

It’s what’s know in-game as a Pickup event. The more of the unique event-only collectible you collect, the more points you’ll earn toward it prizes.

When does Monopoly Go Equity Extravaganza end?

The Monopoly Go Equity Extravaganza event ends on January 16 at 10AM PT / 1PM ET / 6PM GMT. It follows the Monopoly Go Wall Street Wonders event that concluded right as this one began.

How to earn more Monopoly Go Equity Extravaganza points

You can earn more points toward the Monopoly Go Equity Extravaganza rewards by increasing your multiplier. If you land on the event-specific Pickup icon after rolling with a multiplier, the points you’ll earn will be multiplied as well.

You can increase your multiplier by tapping the icon in the right corner of the roll button. The more dice rolls you have saved up, the higher multiplier you’ll be able to select.

You can go even higher if the High Roller buff is active, which just so happens to be one of the Monopoly Go Equity Extravaganza rewards.

And that should be absolutely everything you need to know about the Monopoly Go Equity Extravaganza event for now. Eager to see your efforts bear fruit in other ways? Turn your attention to the best tycoon games to get your new virtual business off the ground. And if you’re looking to play something new without spending any bucks better used on Monopoly Go, check out the best free PC games. You might be surprised by what’s available for the low, low cost of nadda.