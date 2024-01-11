What are the Monopoly Go Wall Street Wonders rewards? No one ever said being rich in Monopoly Go was ever going to be easy, but we can help you on your journey to success by pointing out all of the Wall Street Wonders rewards. That’s right, the holiday period may be over, but there’s already a new event lined up for you to claim free rewards and take your place as the rightful King or Queen of Wall Street.
Monopoly Go is the latest take on the classic board game, turning the family-friendly game into a competition against the world’s best tycoons. Don’t forget to keep your eyes peeled on our Monopoly Go events guide to spot when the latest batch of free rewards go live. We also have our free Monopoly Go dice links to ensure your dice are ready to roll at a moment’s notice.
Monopoly Go Wall Street Wonders rewards
Here are all the Monopoly Go Wall Street Wonders rewards you can earn:
|Milestone
|Points
|Rewards
|1
|5
|80 Partner Points
|2
|10
|20 Dice Rolls
|3
|10
|Cash
|4
|10
|Green Sticker Pack
|5
|55
|85 Dice Rolls
|6
|15
|100 Partner Points
|7
|20
|10-Minute Rent Boost
|8
|20
|Green Sticker Pack
|9
|25
|150 Partner Points
|10
|150
|200 Dice Rolls
|11
|30
|Cash
|12
|35
|180 Partner Points
|13
|35
|Green Sticker Pack
|14
|40
|220 Partner Points
|15
|300
|375 Dice Rolls
|16
|40
|Cash
|17
|45
|10-Minute Cash Drop
|18
|50
|Yellow Sticker Pack
|19
|55
|250 Partner Points
|20
|600
|700 Dice Rolls
|21
|55
|Cash
|22
|60
|Pink Sticker Pack
|23
|65
|280 Partner Points
|24
|60
|Cash
|25
|1,000
|1,100 Dice Rolls
|26
|70
|Cash
|27
|100
|10-Minute High Roller
|28
|110
|320 Partner Points
|29
|125
|100 Dice Rolls
|30
|800
|Cash
|31
|175
|350 Partner Points
|32
|250
|Blue Sticker Pack
|33
|300
|225 Dice Rolls
|34
|280
|Cash
|35
|1,600
|1,500 Dice Rolls
|36
|400
|400 Partner Points
|37
|600
|Blue Sticker Pack
|38
|700
|Five-Minute Cash Boost
|39
|800
|500 Partner Points
|40
|3,000
|2,600 Dice Rolls
|41
|850
|Purple Sticker Pack
|42
|900
|600 Partner Points
|43
|950
|650 Dice Rolls
|44
|3,200
|Cash
|45
|1,000
|900 Dice Rolls
|46
|1,200
|Cash
|47
|1,400
|Purple Sticker Pack
|48
|1,500
|800 Partner Points
By completing the Monopoly Go Wall Street Wonders event, you can earn up to 15,455 dice rolls.
How to play Monopoly Go Wall Street Wonders
The Monopoly Go Wall Street Wonders event appears as a banner at the top of the screen – as long as you’re playing during the event period you should see it.
To start earning Monopoly Go Wall Street Wonders rewards, simply land on any of the four corner spaces on the board (Go, Go to Jail, Free Parking, and Just Visiting).
When does Monopoly Go Wall Street Wonders end?
The Monopoly Go Wall Street Wonders event ends on January 13 at 10AM PT / 1PM ET / 6PM GMT. This follows the recently-ended Monopoly Go Top Hat event.
How to earn more Monopoly Go Wall Street Wonders points
The main way to earn Monopoly Go Wall Street Wonders points is by landing on the four corner squares on the board. You can speed up this process by increasing your dice roll multiplier, earning you more points whenever you land in the correct spaces. This does require you to have lots of rolls saved up, and there’s no guarantee you’ll land on the squares regardless of how high your multiplier is.
That’s all you need to know about the Monopoly Go Wall Street Wonders event. If you ever want to take your high-roller career to the next level, definitely give our best tycoon games list a read to discover similar games to Monopoly Go. We also have a list of the best free PC games if you want to maximize your enjoyment without spending a penny.