What are the Monopoly Go Wall Street Wonders rewards? No one ever said being rich in Monopoly Go was ever going to be easy, but we can help you on your journey to success by pointing out all of the Wall Street Wonders rewards. That’s right, the holiday period may be over, but there’s already a new event lined up for you to claim free rewards and take your place as the rightful King or Queen of Wall Street.

Monopoly Go is the latest take on the classic board game, turning the family-friendly game into a competition against the world’s best tycoons. Don’t forget to keep your eyes peeled on our Monopoly Go events guide to spot when the latest batch of free rewards go live. We also have our free Monopoly Go dice links to ensure your dice are ready to roll at a moment’s notice.

Monopoly Go Wall Street Wonders rewards

Here are all the Monopoly Go Wall Street Wonders rewards you can earn:

Milestone Points Rewards 1 5 80 Partner Points 2 10 20 Dice Rolls 3 10 Cash 4 10 Green Sticker Pack 5 55 85 Dice Rolls 6 15 100 Partner Points 7 20 10-Minute Rent Boost 8 20 Green Sticker Pack 9 25 150 Partner Points 10 150 200 Dice Rolls 11 30 Cash 12 35 180 Partner Points 13 35 Green Sticker Pack 14 40 220 Partner Points 15 300 375 Dice Rolls 16 40 Cash 17 45 10-Minute Cash Drop 18 50 Yellow Sticker Pack 19 55 250 Partner Points 20 600 700 Dice Rolls 21 55 Cash 22 60 Pink Sticker Pack 23 65 280 Partner Points 24 60 Cash 25 1,000 1,100 Dice Rolls 26 70 Cash 27 100 10-Minute High Roller 28 110 320 Partner Points 29 125 100 Dice Rolls 30 800 Cash 31 175 350 Partner Points 32 250 Blue Sticker Pack 33 300 225 Dice Rolls 34 280 Cash 35 1,600 1,500 Dice Rolls 36 400 400 Partner Points 37 600 Blue Sticker Pack 38 700 Five-Minute Cash Boost 39 800 500 Partner Points 40 3,000 2,600 Dice Rolls 41 850 Purple Sticker Pack 42 900 600 Partner Points 43 950 650 Dice Rolls 44 3,200 Cash 45 1,000 900 Dice Rolls 46 1,200 Cash 47 1,400 Purple Sticker Pack 48 1,500 800 Partner Points

By completing the Monopoly Go Wall Street Wonders event, you can earn up to 15,455 dice rolls.

How to play Monopoly Go Wall Street Wonders

The Monopoly Go Wall Street Wonders event appears as a banner at the top of the screen – as long as you’re playing during the event period you should see it.

To start earning Monopoly Go Wall Street Wonders rewards, simply land on any of the four corner spaces on the board (Go, Go to Jail, Free Parking, and Just Visiting).

When does Monopoly Go Wall Street Wonders end?

The Monopoly Go Wall Street Wonders event ends on January 13 at 10AM PT / 1PM ET / 6PM GMT. This follows the recently-ended Monopoly Go Top Hat event.

How to earn more Monopoly Go Wall Street Wonders points

The main way to earn Monopoly Go Wall Street Wonders points is by landing on the four corner squares on the board. You can speed up this process by increasing your dice roll multiplier, earning you more points whenever you land in the correct spaces. This does require you to have lots of rolls saved up, and there’s no guarantee you’ll land on the squares regardless of how high your multiplier is.

That’s all you need to know about the Monopoly Go Wall Street Wonders event. If you ever want to take your high-roller career to the next level, definitely give our best tycoon games list a read to discover similar games to Monopoly Go. We also have a list of the best free PC games if you want to maximize your enjoyment without spending a penny.