What are the Monopoly Go Fortune Countdown rewards? The mobile board game is ringing in the new year with another new event. And if you’ve got the spins to make it all the way through the list of goodies, you’ll see 2023 off by waving goodbye to board after board, bumping up rent prices, and scoring a bunch of Prize Drop Token coins to earn even more.

Monopoly Go Fortune Countdown rewards

Here are all of the Monopoly Go Fortune Countdown rewards:

Milestone Points Reward 1 5 7 Prize Drop Chips 2 5 20 dice 3 5 Sticker Pack (2x 1-star) 4 10 Cash 5 50 130 dice 6 10 10 Prize Drop Chips 7 15 Cash Grab (ten minutes) 8 15 Sticker Pack (2x 1-star) 9 15 15 Prize Drop Chips 10 100 225 dice 11 20 Cash 12 25 Sticker Pack (2x 1-star) 13 25 20 Prize Drop Chips 14 25 Cash 15 240 475 dice 16 30 Rent Frenzy (15-minutes) 17 35 Sticker Pack (3x 2-star) 18 40 35 Prize Drop Chips 19 45 Cash 20 350 600 dice 21 45 Cash 22 50 55 Prize Drop Chips 23 50 Dice Frenzy (ten minutes) 24 55 Sticker Pack (3x 3-star) 25 700 1000 dice 26 80 Cash 27 60 Sticker Pack (4x 4-star) 28 65 85 Prize Drop Chips 29 70 125 dice 30 500 Cash 31 100 150 dice 32 150 Cash 33 200 105 Prize Drop Chips 34 250 Cash Boost (five minutes) 35 1000 1200 dice 36 300 Sticker Pack (6x 6-star) 37 350 125 Prize Drop Chips 38 400 Cash 39 500 Cash 40 2000 3000 dice 41 600 High Roller (20-minutes) 42 650 170 Prize Drop Chips 43 700 850 dice 44 1600 Cash 45 750 900 dice 46 800 210 Prize Drop Chips 47 850 Sticker Pack (6x 5-star) 48 900 Cash 49 4000 6500 dice

By landing on the right squares throughout the Fortune Countdown event in Monopoly Go, you can earn up to 15,175 free dice rolls.

How to play Monopoly Go Fortune Countdown

The Monopoly Go Fortune Countdown event triggers automatically if you boot up the game during the event window. To claim its prizes, all you need to do is land on any of the two Tax or Utilities tiles — Income Tax, Luxury Tax , Waterworks, or Electric Company. Doing so earns you points (in this case, clocks) toward the next reward threshold.

Tax tiles are worth three points, whereas Utility tiles are worth two. Not that you’ll have much control over which you land on.

When does the Monopoly Go Fortune Countdown event end?

The Monopoly Go Fortune Countdown event ends on December 30th at 7am PT / 10AM ET / 3PM GMT.

The Monopoly Go Fortune Countdown started on December 27, 2023 at the times shown above. That’s exactly when the Gifts All Around event ended. It also lasts the same amount of time as the last at 72 hours (or three total days.)

How to get more Monopoly Go Fortune Countdown points

You can speed up your Monopoly Go Fortune Countdown points game by increasing your multiplier. Doing so increases the number of points you earn when you land on the Tax or Utility squares used in the event.

Using a higher multiplier to earn more Fortune Countdown clock points is a high-risk/high-reward method, but it could very well be what you need to fly through the rewards levels if you’re short on time but not on spins.

