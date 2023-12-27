What are the Monopoly Go Fortune Countdown rewards? The mobile board game is ringing in the new year with another new event. And if you’ve got the spins to make it all the way through the list of goodies, you’ll see 2023 off by waving goodbye to board after board, bumping up rent prices, and scoring a bunch of Prize Drop Token coins to earn even more.
While you're whittling away the prize pools of the latest Monopoly Go event, load up our list of the best online board games to get stuck into as well. It makes sense to play a second similar game once you're out of Monopoly Go dice links for more rolls, after all.
Monopoly Go Fortune Countdown rewards
Here are all of the Monopoly Go Fortune Countdown rewards:
|Milestone
|Points
|Reward
|1
|5
|7 Prize Drop Chips
|2
|5
|20 dice
|3
|5
|Sticker Pack (2x 1-star)
|4
|10
|Cash
|5
|50
|130 dice
|6
|10
|10 Prize Drop Chips
|7
|15
|Cash Grab (ten minutes)
|8
|15
|Sticker Pack (2x 1-star)
|9
|15
|15 Prize Drop Chips
|10
|100
|225 dice
|11
|20
|Cash
|12
|25
|Sticker Pack (2x 1-star)
|13
|25
|20 Prize Drop Chips
|14
|25
|Cash
|15
|240
|475 dice
|16
|30
|Rent Frenzy (15-minutes)
|17
|35
|Sticker Pack (3x 2-star)
|18
|40
|35 Prize Drop Chips
|19
|45
|Cash
|20
|350
|600 dice
|21
|45
|Cash
|22
|50
|55 Prize Drop Chips
|23
|50
|Dice Frenzy (ten minutes)
|24
|55
|Sticker Pack (3x 3-star)
|25
|700
|1000 dice
|26
|80
|Cash
|27
|60
|Sticker Pack (4x 4-star)
|28
|65
|85 Prize Drop Chips
|29
|70
|125 dice
|30
|500
|Cash
|31
|100
|150 dice
|32
|150
|Cash
|33
|200
|105 Prize Drop Chips
|34
|250
|Cash Boost (five minutes)
|35
|1000
|1200 dice
|36
|300
|Sticker Pack (6x 6-star)
|37
|350
|125 Prize Drop Chips
|38
|400
|Cash
|39
|500
|Cash
|40
|2000
|3000 dice
|41
|600
|High Roller (20-minutes)
|42
|650
|170 Prize Drop Chips
|43
|700
|850 dice
|44
|1600
|Cash
|45
|750
|900 dice
|46
|800
|210 Prize Drop Chips
|47
|850
|Sticker Pack (6x 5-star)
|48
|900
|Cash
|49
|4000
|6500 dice
By landing on the right squares throughout the Fortune Countdown event in Monopoly Go, you can earn up to 15,175 free dice rolls.
How to play Monopoly Go Fortune Countdown
The Monopoly Go Fortune Countdown event triggers automatically if you boot up the game during the event window. To claim its prizes, all you need to do is land on any of the two Tax or Utilities tiles — Income Tax, Luxury Tax , Waterworks, or Electric Company. Doing so earns you points (in this case, clocks) toward the next reward threshold.
Tax tiles are worth three points, whereas Utility tiles are worth two. Not that you’ll have much control over which you land on.
When does the Monopoly Go Fortune Countdown event end?
The Monopoly Go Fortune Countdown event ends on December 30th at 7am PT / 10AM ET / 3PM GMT.
The Monopoly Go Fortune Countdown started on December 27, 2023 at the times shown above. That’s exactly when the Gifts All Around event ended. It also lasts the same amount of time as the last at 72 hours (or three total days.)
How to get more Monopoly Go Fortune Countdown points
You can speed up your Monopoly Go Fortune Countdown points game by increasing your multiplier. Doing so increases the number of points you earn when you land on the Tax or Utility squares used in the event.
Using a higher multiplier to earn more Fortune Countdown clock points is a high-risk/high-reward method, but it could very well be what you need to fly through the rewards levels if you’re short on time but not on spins.
