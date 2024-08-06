When is the next Monopoly Go Golden Blitz event?

When is the next Monopoly Go Golden Blitz? This special, limited-time event allows players to trade the usually locked golden stickers up to five times a day. This is an ideal solution for grabbing elusive missing stickers and completing albums quickly. While you can trade these up to five times a day, each event is limited to two specific stickers, set by Scopely.

There’s no official schedule for Monopoly Go‘s Golden Blitz event, so a lot of sites that confirm dates are actually speculating based on the current Monopoly Go events. While you’re waiting for the next Golden Blitz, make sure to keep on top of other freebies with our free Monopoly Go dice links guide, which is updated several times a day with the newest links.

Next Monopoly Go Golden Blitz

The next Monopoly Go Golden Blitz event will begin on Wednesday, August 7, 2024 at 6AM PST / 9AM EST / 2PM BST and will feature the Pair of Jacks and Robo-Flock stickers.

Monopoly Go Golden Blitz lasts 24 hours, and there are usually two or three events per month. Whenever this event isn’t active, we’ll post an estimated date for when the next one will go live where possible. Our predicted dates are backed up by the members of the unofficial Monopoly Go Discord server, where players agree with our suspicions.

The length of each Golden Blitz event varies, so after the current event has expired, we’ll update our guide with the next Golden Blitz start and end time as soon as we have it. If you want to keep up with when the next one is, it’s a good idea to bookmark this page, as we’ll be checking for new information several times a day.

When was the last Golden Blitz?

The previous Golden Blitz event ran from Friday, Monday, July 30 until Tuesday, July 31, 2024. It was the first Golden Blitz event to gather stickers for the new Monopoly Games album. The stickers were Wins the Race and Throwing Heat.

This 24-hour Golden Blitz is one of the shorter events, but it still allows players to complete elusive sticker albums and grab huge rewards. If you’re in the top 1% of gifters during the Golden Blitz event, Scopely will always reward you with 1 million gold and one Mega Gold orb.

If you’re looking for other freebies, check out the best free PC games out there right now. You can also check out the best board games on PC in our list, if Monopoly just isn’t tickling your fancy anymore.