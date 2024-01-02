What are the Monopoly Go Heartfelt Holidays rewards? As the final festive event of the digital board game’s celebratory season, it’s your last chance to work toward some serious rewards before the gears of life begin to turn once more. As ever, the general idea of the event remains the same as last, with the rewards seeing a slight shakeup to keep the grind from wearing thin.

Monopoly Go Heartfelt Holidays rewards

Here are all the Monopoly Go Heartfelt Holiday rewards you can earn:

Milestone Points Reward 1 5 15 dice 2 10 Cash 3 15 Sticker Pack (2x 1-star) 4 80 120 dice 5 15 Cash 6 20 Sticker Pack (2x 1-star) 7 25 Rent Frenzy (10-minutes) 8 30 Cash 9 180 225 dice 10 35 Cash 11 40 Sticker Pack (2x 1-star) 12 50 Cash 13 300 350 dice 14 55 Cash 15 50 Cash Grab (10-minutes) 16 60 Cash 17 70 Sticker Pack (3x 2-star) 18 700 720 dice 19 70 Cash 20 80 Sticker Pack (3x 3-star) 21 100 Cash 22 1200 1100 dice 23 150 Dice Frenzy (15-minutes) 24 140 Cash 25 175 160 dice 26 1000 Cash 27 200 Sticker Pack (4x 4-star) 28 300 240 dice 29 350 Cash 30 1800 1500 dice 31 500 Cash 32 750 Cash 33 800 Sticker Pack (4x 4-star) 34 900 Cash 35 2800 2200 dice 36 1000 Sticker Pack (6x 5-star) 37 1100 Rent Frenzy (25-minutes) 38 1200 Cash 39 2500 Cash 40 1300 850 dice 41 1400 Sticker Pack (6x 5-star) 42 1500 Cash 43 6000 6300 dice

By completing the Monopoly Go Heartfelt Holidays event, you can earn up to 13,780 dice rolls.

How to play Monopoly Go Heartfelt Holidays

The Monopoly Go Heartfelt Holidays event will show up as a banner in the centre-top portion of the screen if you launch the game during the event period.

To start earning Monopoly Go Heartfelt Holidays rewards, you just need to land on any of the four corner tiles of the board. Doing so will earn you points toward the various rewards. That’s the Go, Go to Jail, Free Parking, and Just Visiting squares.

Remember that they’re not cumulative. 6000 total points won’t get you the 6300 dice rolls listed as the final prize. You’ll need over 20,000 points to grab the lot, with larger prizes generally being locked behind higher points thresholds.

When does Monopoly Go Heartfelt Holidays end?

The Monopoly Go Heartfelt Holidays event ends on January 4nd at 7am PT / 10AM ET / 3PM GMT.

The Monopoly Go Heartfelt Holidays event started on January 2, 2024, at the times shown above. That’s also when the New Year’s Eve Bash event concluded. This one lasts just 48 hours in total.

How to earn more Monopoly Go Heartfelt Holidays points

You earn points toward the Monopoly Go Heartfelt Holidays rewards by landing on the aforementioned corner squares of the board. If you want to speed things up (and don’t mind the high-risk attribute) you can increase your dice roll multiplier to earn dramatically more Monopoly Go Heartfelt Holidays points whenever you land on those corner tiles.

You can increase your dice roll multiplier by tapping the little number on the top right of the roll button. The more rolls you have saved up, the higher you’ll be able to increase the multiplier. Find a multiplier that suits you, and you’ll also multiply any points you earn during the Heartfelt Holidays event as well.

