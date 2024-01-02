What are the Monopoly Go Heartfelt Holidays rewards? As the final festive event of the digital board game’s celebratory season, it’s your last chance to work toward some serious rewards before the gears of life begin to turn once more. As ever, the general idea of the event remains the same as last, with the rewards seeing a slight shakeup to keep the grind from wearing thin.
Monopoly Go Heartfelt Holidays rewards
Here are all the Monopoly Go Heartfelt Holiday rewards you can earn:
|Milestone
|Points
|Reward
|1
|5
|15 dice
|2
|10
|Cash
|3
|15
|Sticker Pack (2x 1-star)
|4
|80
|120 dice
|5
|15
|Cash
|6
|20
|Sticker Pack (2x 1-star)
|7
|25
|Rent Frenzy (10-minutes)
|8
|30
|Cash
|9
|180
|225 dice
|10
|35
|Cash
|11
|40
|Sticker Pack (2x 1-star)
|12
|50
|Cash
|13
|300
|350 dice
|14
|55
|Cash
|15
|50
|Cash Grab (10-minutes)
|16
|60
|Cash
|17
|70
|Sticker Pack (3x 2-star)
|18
|700
|720 dice
|19
|70
|Cash
|20
|80
|Sticker Pack (3x 3-star)
|21
|100
|Cash
|22
|1200
|1100 dice
|23
|150
|Dice Frenzy (15-minutes)
|24
|140
|Cash
|25
|175
|160 dice
|26
|1000
|Cash
|27
|200
|Sticker Pack (4x 4-star)
|28
|300
|240 dice
|29
|350
|Cash
|30
|1800
|1500 dice
|31
|500
|Cash
|32
|750
|Cash
|33
|800
|Sticker Pack (4x 4-star)
|34
|900
|Cash
|35
|2800
|2200 dice
|36
|1000
|Sticker Pack (6x 5-star)
|37
|1100
|Rent Frenzy (25-minutes)
|38
|1200
|Cash
|39
|2500
|Cash
|40
|1300
|850 dice
|41
|1400
|Sticker Pack (6x 5-star)
|42
|1500
|Cash
|43
|6000
|6300 dice
By completing the Monopoly Go Heartfelt Holidays event, you can earn up to 13,780 dice rolls.
How to play Monopoly Go Heartfelt Holidays
The Monopoly Go Heartfelt Holidays event will show up as a banner in the centre-top portion of the screen if you launch the game during the event period.
To start earning Monopoly Go Heartfelt Holidays rewards, you just need to land on any of the four corner tiles of the board. Doing so will earn you points toward the various rewards. That’s the Go, Go to Jail, Free Parking, and Just Visiting squares.
Remember that they’re not cumulative. 6000 total points won’t get you the 6300 dice rolls listed as the final prize. You’ll need over 20,000 points to grab the lot, with larger prizes generally being locked behind higher points thresholds.
When does Monopoly Go Heartfelt Holidays end?
The Monopoly Go Heartfelt Holidays event ends on January 4nd at 7am PT / 10AM ET / 3PM GMT.
The Monopoly Go Heartfelt Holidays event started on January 2, 2024, at the times shown above. That’s also when the New Year’s Eve Bash event concluded. This one lasts just 48 hours in total.
How to earn more Monopoly Go Heartfelt Holidays points
You earn points toward the Monopoly Go Heartfelt Holidays rewards by landing on the aforementioned corner squares of the board. If you want to speed things up (and don’t mind the high-risk attribute) you can increase your dice roll multiplier to earn dramatically more Monopoly Go Heartfelt Holidays points whenever you land on those corner tiles.
You can increase your dice roll multiplier by tapping the little number on the top right of the roll button. The more rolls you have saved up, the higher you’ll be able to increase the multiplier. Find a multiplier that suits you, and you’ll also multiply any points you earn during the Heartfelt Holidays event as well.
