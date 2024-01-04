Monopoly Go – All Monopoly Origins rewards

What are the Monopoly Go Monopoly Origins rewards? With a brand-new season launching with brand-new stickers, another event has begun in the online board game. As ever, the premise of the event remains the same as last, with the rewards seeing a slight shakeup to keep the grind from wearing thin. This time around, Mr Monopoly is being a little stingy with only a 10-minute High Roller event trigger, though!
Struggling to keep up with all things Monopoly Go? With multiple events kicking off every day, our dedicated Monopoly Go events page can help you to keep on top of what’s going on right now and what might be coming up next. Of course, you can’t complete the events without those precious dice, so our daily-updated list of the latest Monopoly Go dice links can get you there.
Monopoly Go Monopoly Origins rewards
Here are all of the Monopoly Origins rewards and how to earn them:
|Milestone
|Points
|Reward
|1
|25
|1 Green sticker pack
|2
|40
|20 dice rolls
|3
|50
|Cash
|4
|125
|75 dice rolls
|5
|55
|Cash
|6
|50
|1 Green sticker pack
|7
|60
|10-minute Rent Frenzy
|8
|250
|200 dice rolls, cash
|9
|75
|Cash
|10
|90
|1 Green sticker pack
|11
|100
|Cash
|12
|800
|400 dice rolls, 1 Yellow sticker pack
|13
|125
|1 Yellow sticker pack
|14
|175
|10-minute Cash grab
|15
|200
|Cash
|16
|1300
|600 dice rolls
|17
|180
|Cash
|18
|200
|1 Pink sticker pack
|19
|250
|Cash
|20
|2000
|800 dice rolls, 1 Blue sticker pack
|21
|350
|10-minute High Roller
|22
|275
|Cash
|23
|400
|130 dice rolls
|24
|500
|150 dice rolls
|25
|600
|1 Blue sticker pack
|27
|800
|Cash
|28
|4000
|1400 dice rolls
|29
|900
|5-minute Cash Boost
|30
|1000
|Cash
|31
|1500
|1 Blue sticker pack
|32
|2000
|Cash
|33
|8000
|280o dice rolls, 1 Purple sticker pack
|34
|2500
|Cash
|35
|3000
|1 Purple sticker pack
|36
|3500
|1000 dice rolls
|37
|6000
|Cash, 650 dice rolls
|38
|4000
|30-minute Rent Frenzy
|39
|4500
|1 Purple sticker pack
|40
|5000
|Cash
|41
|16000
|6500 dice rolls, 1 Purple sticker pack
By completing the Monopoly Origins event, you can earn up to 14,725 dice rolls!
How to play Monopoly Go Monopoly Origins
The Monopoly Go Origins event will show up as a banner in the centre-top portion of the screen if you launch the game during the event period.
To start earning Monopoly Go Origins rewards, you just need to land on Chance, Community Chest, or any Railroad tiles during the event. Chance will add +2 hats, Community Chest +3, and Railroads +5. Land on this with a higher dice multiplier to increase the rewards.
Remember that your points total isn’t cumulative, so your points will reset between milestones – but they soon add up with this many qualifying tiles to land on.
When does Monopoly Go Monopoly Origins end?
The Monopoly Go Origins event ends on January 8th at 7am PT / 10AM ET / 3PM GMT.
This event is four days long in total making it one of the longer events we’ve seen in Monopoly Go recently. It follows the Heartfelt Holidays event, which ended on January 4th.
How to earn more Monopoly Go Origins points
You earn points toward the Monopoly Go Origins rewards by landing on qualifying tiles on the board. If you want to speed things up (and don’t mind the high-risk attribute) you can increase your dice roll multiplier to earn dramatically more Monopoly Go Origins points, or hats, whenever you land on those tiles.
You can increase your dice roll multiplier by tapping the number on the top right of the roll button. The more rolls you have saved up, the higher you’ll be able to increase the multiplier. Keep an eye out for High Roller events, as these allow you to increase your dice multiplier even further.
