Monopoly Go – All Monopoly Origins rewards

What are the Monopoly Go Monopoly Origins rewards? With a brand-new season launching with brand-new stickers, another event has begun in the online board game. As ever, the premise of the event remains the same as last, with the rewards seeing a slight shakeup to keep the grind from wearing thin. This time around, Mr Monopoly is being a little stingy with only a 10-minute High Roller event trigger, though!

Monopoly Go Monopoly Origins rewards

Here are all of the Monopoly Origins rewards and how to earn them:

Milestone Points Reward 1 25 1 Green sticker pack 2 40 20 dice rolls 3 50 Cash 4 125 75 dice rolls 5 55 Cash 6 50 1 Green sticker pack 7 60 10-minute Rent Frenzy 8 250 200 dice rolls, cash 9 75 Cash 10 90 1 Green sticker pack 11 100 Cash 12 800 400 dice rolls, 1 Yellow sticker pack 13 125 1 Yellow sticker pack 14 175 10-minute Cash grab 15 200 Cash 16 1300 600 dice rolls 17 180 Cash 18 200 1 Pink sticker pack 19 250 Cash 20 2000 800 dice rolls, 1 Blue sticker pack 21 350 10-minute High Roller 22 275 Cash 23 400 130 dice rolls 24 500 150 dice rolls 25 600 1 Blue sticker pack 27 800 Cash 28 4000 1400 dice rolls 29 900 5-minute Cash Boost 30 1000 Cash 31 1500 1 Blue sticker pack 32 2000 Cash 33 8000 280o dice rolls, 1 Purple sticker pack 34 2500 Cash 35 3000 1 Purple sticker pack 36 3500 1000 dice rolls 37 6000 Cash, 650 dice rolls 38 4000 30-minute Rent Frenzy 39 4500 1 Purple sticker pack 40 5000 Cash 41 16000 6500 dice rolls, 1 Purple sticker pack

By completing the Monopoly Origins event, you can earn up to 14,725 dice rolls!

How to play Monopoly Go Monopoly Origins

The Monopoly Go Origins event will show up as a banner in the centre-top portion of the screen if you launch the game during the event period.

To start earning Monopoly Go Origins rewards, you just need to land on Chance, Community Chest, or any Railroad tiles during the event. Chance will add +2 hats, Community Chest +3, and Railroads +5. Land on this with a higher dice multiplier to increase the rewards.

Remember that your points total isn’t cumulative, so your points will reset between milestones – but they soon add up with this many qualifying tiles to land on.

When does Monopoly Go Monopoly Origins end?

The Monopoly Go Origins event ends on January 8th at 7am PT / 10AM ET / 3PM GMT.

This event is four days long in total making it one of the longer events we’ve seen in Monopoly Go recently. It follows the Heartfelt Holidays event, which ended on January 4th.

How to earn more Monopoly Go Origins points

You earn points toward the Monopoly Go Origins rewards by landing on qualifying tiles on the board. If you want to speed things up (and don’t mind the high-risk attribute) you can increase your dice roll multiplier to earn dramatically more Monopoly Go Origins points, or hats, whenever you land on those tiles.

You can increase your dice roll multiplier by tapping the number on the top right of the roll button. The more rolls you have saved up, the higher you’ll be able to increase the multiplier. Keep an eye out for High Roller events, as these allow you to increase your dice multiplier even further.

Need more reading material while you burn through your Monopoly Go rolls?