Want to know when the Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak release date is? Announced during Tokyo Game Show last year, the upcoming expansion for Monster Hunter Rise adds a whole new region of monsters to hunt in one of the best co-op games available. If the DLC for Monster Hunter World is anything to go by, the Sunbreak expansion will have just as much stuff to do as the base game.

The best news is that while we PC owners were late to the party, we’re getting the expansion at the same time as Nintendo Switch hunters. This simultaneous release date means that, on PC, you can get the best-looking visuals and smoothest performance when hunting the dragon-like flagship monster Malzeno.

If you want the best performance, you should consult our Monster Hunter Rise system requirements guide and if you’re still on the fence on whether you should get it, you can also read our Monster Hunter Rise review. For now, let’s get into all of the juicy details we know already about Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak, beginning with that all-important release date.

Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak release date

The Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak release date is summer 2022.

How to access Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak

Monster Hunter World’s expansion, Iceborne, requires players to complete the base game’s campaign before the DLC starts. Rise’s DLC entry requirement is likely to be similar, so to play the Sunbreak DLC, you may have to finish the‘ Serpent Goddess of Thunder’ mission, a seven-star Gathering Hub quest.

Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak new setting

Sunbreak has the player’s hunter set sail from the cosy Japanese village of Kamura on board the Argosy towards a faraway land inspired by European architecture. From the Outpost Elgado, you’ll take on quests to hunt monsters in the mountainous region. Aside from this though, nothing else is currently known about the new setting itself other than the confirmed monsters.

Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak new monsters

So far, we know of three monsters coming to Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak. Two of them are new to the game, while the third is a returning monster.

Every Monster Hunter game and its expansion has a flagship monster, and the one for Sunbreak is Malzeno. It’s a European-style dragon whose design resembles gothic vampires such as Count Dracula. Its trailer also hints that this is a blood-sucking carnivore as we hear it sucking up blood as we see it feasting on the flesh of a Rathalos.

Another new monster is Lunagaron, an ice element fanged wyvern whose sleek wolf-like design is unlike Tobi-Kadachi. Its icicle spikes stand on one end when enraged, much like monsters like Magnamalo and Zinogre do in battle.

The only returning monster we know of so far is Shogun Ceanataur, who we got a glimpse of in a Facebook-only trailer. This surprisingly nimble hybrid of a hercules beetle and hermit crab first appears in Monster Hunter 2, burrowing underground to get the jump on unsuspecting hunters, swiping its massive claws to attack. It also shares a similar trait that Great Izuchi and other similar monsters have, in that other smaller Ceanataurs join forces with the Shogun to fight against you.

That’s all we know about Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak right now. More details will be coming in the months leading up to the summer release date, so check back soon. In the meantime, why not check out the best games like Monster Hunter.