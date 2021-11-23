Monster Hunter Rise PC system requirements should make easy prey

In their Monster Hunter Rise review, our friends over at Pocket Tactics describe the game as “the best Monster Hunter on the market”, and we can’t wait for the hunt to commence on PC. It won’t be long before the Monster Hunter Rise release date is upon us, so it’s best to make like any good hunter and make sure your gaming PC is equipped and prepared to deal with the game’s monsters well in advance.

Despite starting out as a Nintendo Switch title, the Monster Hunter Rise system requirements are slightly more demanding than 2018’s Monster Hunter: World. You can already get a feel for how the game will perform with your current rig by playing its demo on Steam. However, this likely won’t be entirely reflective of the title’s performance upon its full release.

One thing we know for certain is that Monster Hunter Rise won’t feature cross-play or cross-save, so you won’t be able to bring your progress over from Nintendo Switch or vice versa, unfortunately.

Here are the Monster Hunter Rise PC system requirements:

Minimum Recommended OS Windows 10 64-Bit Windows 10 64-Bit CPU Intel i3-4130

AMD FX-6100 Intel i5-4460

AMD FX-8300 RAM 8GB 8GB DirectX 12 12 GPU Nvidia Geforce GT 1030

AMD Radeon RX 550 Nvidia Geforce GT 1060

AMD Radeon RX 570 VRAM 2GB 3-4GB Storage 23GB 23GB

Capcom has helpfully provided some performance expectations alongside the game’s system requirements. Those targetting the Minimum skew can expect 30fps at 1080p using the ‘Low’ settings, while players closer to the Recommended specs will enjoy 30fps at 1080p with ‘Average’ graphics settings. However, those with the best graphics cards can expect to run the game at much higher resolutions and will be able to boost fps well above 30.

