Monster Hunter Rise gets a free 13GB patch for Sunbreak

A number of additional free Monster Hunter Rise title updates are on the way, as Capcom prepares for the launch of the new expansion, Sunbreak, later this year. Both the Steam and Switch versions of Sunbreak will launch on June 30, 2022, as the devs have revealed in a new stream breaking down what players can expect from the expansion.

New event quests and “other content” will be added to base Monster Hunter Rise until March 25. A major free title update will launch alongside Sunbreak on June 30. This patch will require around 13GB of storage space, and will “adjust weapon balance, as well as add item packs and character edit vouchers, from the day Sunbreak is released”.

If you haven’t been keeping up with recent Rise updates, the devs also highlight title update 3.9.0.0, which launched in February and brought the PC and Switch versions of the game to parity with one another. This update introduced a host of additional armour and weapon sets designed to make progressing through the game easier, so you can quickly catch up with the content in Sunbreak.

The Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak release date is, again, now set for June 30. You can check out a broad overview of what to expect from the expansion in the video below.

