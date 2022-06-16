Monster Hunter: World is $2.23 in the Capcom Humble Bundle

Monster Hunter: World is among the nine games included in the Capcom Summer 2021 Humble Bundle. It’s strange to think that the game that breathed new life into the Monster Hunter series is now four years old, but it holds up well, and if you’ve not yet had a chance to try this amazing action RPG game, now may be the ideal time to do so.

To quote our Monster Hunter: World PC review, “Monster Hunter: World is one of the finest action-RPGs ever made and a rich co-op title.” It’s a game that belongs in the collection of any gamer who is a fan of the genre, especially those who have enjoyed any the earlier Monster Hunter games.

For those who of you who are unfamiliar with Monster Hunter, let us explain the basic premise: you (and a group of friends, if you prefer multiplayer games) head out into a beautiful, sprawling fantasy world where you’re tasked with hunting down different monsters. You find clues which let you know where you can find them, before engaging them in epic battles. You gather resources from the battles, so that you can then make more weapons and items, and consequently, travel to new areas, fight new monsters, and progress the story.

If you’ve played Monster Hunter: Rise and aren’t sure whether it will be worth going back to the previous game, we still recommend giving World a try. Rise and World both follow a very similar mould in terms of gameplay, so it’ll familiar in all the right ways to Rise fans, while also giving a near endless well of new experiences. Buy now

As we said, Monster Hunter: World is just one of nine games included in this bundle. Here’s the full list of the Capcom games that you’ll get for $20 (just $2.23 each):

Monster Hunter: World (2018)

Devil May Cry 5 (2019)

Devil May Cry HD Collection (2012)

Street Fighter V (2016)

Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen (2013)

DmC: Devil May Cry (2013)

Ultra Street Fighter IV (2014)

Strider (2014)

Bionic Commando (2009)

In addition to this appealing selection of Capcom games, you also get two coupons. The first one gets you 50% off Monster Hunter: Rise (in case you want to play it after you finish World), and the second one gets you 50% off the Street Fighter V: Champion Edition Upgrade Kit, which will enhance your copy of Street Fighter V to incorporate all the characters, stages, and other features included in the game’s Championship Edition.

If you’re just about to get started out in Monster Hunter: World, you might want to look at our Monster Hunter: World guide, to help you find your feet. Also check out our article on the best Monster Hunter: World monsters for a taste of the things you might come across as you embark on your new adventure.