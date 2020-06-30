Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Title Update 4 release date confirmed for next week

Good news, Monster Hunter: World fans – developer Capcom’s now unveiled a release date for the much-anticipated Title Update 4. The major new content drop – along with the action-RPG game’s roadmap for the months ahead – was postponed earlier this year due to impacts on its production caused by the COVID-19 outbreak. However, the studio’s now revealed it’s on the way, and soon – on July 9, in fact.

“Prepare yourselves, hunters: Title Update 4 finally has a release date!” Capcom announces on its site, revealing it’s got a “spicy” new teaser trailer to share with eager players to celebrate the now-set release date. We’ve included that for you below – and you’ll want to get a look, as there’s a handful of gameplay shots to ogle, including of the brand-new elder dragon on the way, Alatreon.

Based on details shared earlier this year, we know Alatreon’s going to be a tricky customer to chase down and fell. He’s got plenty of tricks up his, er, scales, with the ability to one minute scorch you with blasts of fire, and rain down shards of super sharp ice on you the next.

The trailer also announces the sixth Monster Hunter: World developer diary is due to drop soon (on June 3 at 05:00 PDT / 08:00 EDT / 13:00 BST) which will be jam-packed with nuggets and morsels of information on what the action-adventure game’s Title Update 4 will bring. Take a look below:

July 9 is just around the corner, so get ready to dive back in and get hunting.