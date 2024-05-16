With Monster Hunter Wilds set to launch in 2025, it’s likely you’ve got eyes on the series. If you’re already a fan, you don’t need me to tell you what makes Capcom’s world-beating RPGs so beloved; but if you’ve never jumped on the train before then now is a fantastic time to do so, especially if you’ve enjoyed the likes of Elden Ring, Dark Souls, and Dragons Dogma. A huge discount allows you the chance to grab the two most recent and best games in the series for cheap on Steam right now, along with their vast expansions.

Monster Hunter World is the showpiece – Capcom’s best-selling game of all time and the point at which the series of long-beloved RPGs finally, truly clicked for me. With over 1,000 hours played across the base game and its Iceborne expansion (essentially a full sequel in its own right), it’s safe to say that I enjoyed my time with MHW. For all their high points, even FromSoftware’s best games don’t manage to nail down fighting monsters that are much larger than you the way Monster Hunter does.

That said, you’d be remiss to dismiss Monster Hunter Rise. While its origins as a Nintendo Switch game means it’s not quite the grand graphical spectacle of World, it boasts excellent art direction and a grappling hook-like wirebug system that boosts your movement, attack, and recovery ability across the board. It’s a little faster and more fluid than World, which depending on your personal preference could either make it a bit easier to get into at first, or a little more challenging to truly master. Either way, it (and its mammoth Sunbreak expansion) are well worth your time.

Getting your head around the whims of Monster Hunter can take a little going at first – although World and Rise dramatically modernize a lot of the more awkward contrivances of the older games – but I can’t emphasize enough just how much I believe that no other game is quite so rewarding as these. The more time you put in, the more it gives back, and that feeling continues from early satisfaction through to a phenomenal level of depth.

Learning just one of its fourteen distinct weapon types, from the nimble Sword and Shield to the gargantuan, booming Heavy Bowgun, is almost a game in itself, and when you pull off something spectacular you’ll know it was all you. Last time I played Rise, I dodged a swooping dragon by running up a wall, flipped off, and then swung through the air to deliver a perfect plunging attack as it landed – none of it scripted. If the iconic Monster Hunter World clip below doesn’t sell you, I don’t know what more to say.

That’s not even getting into its undeniable charm – from the beautiful environments, each a well-realized ecosystem that feels truly alive thanks to the way its monsters wander, feed, and hunt even while you’re just watching on, to the irresistible meals cooked in front of you by a squadron of excitable cats. Or the potential to team up in a squad of four players for your hunts; along with being a fantastic solo adventure, both also rank extremely highly among the best co-op games of all time, so bring friends along with you for an even better experience.

You can get Monster Hunter World and its Iceborne expansion along with Monster Hunter Rise and its Sunbreak expansion, including the bonus deluxe packs, for just $30/£23.90 in a Humble bundle – that’s a total value of $204/£161.66. The deal is available until Wednesday May 29, with the games redeemable through Steam.

The bundle also supports JDRF, a charity dedicated to helping cure, treat, and prevent type 1 diabetes. Simply click the button below to take advantage of the offer.

