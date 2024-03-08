One of 2023’s best fighting games is free to play this weekend

Mortal Kombat 1 rebooted the iconic fighting franchise and drop-kicked it into a new era with a fresh fighting system, added game modes, and newly minted fatalities to gross us out. Luckily for PC gamers, its price just dropped by 40% on Steam, and that’s not even the best news: it’s free to play this weekend.

Mortal Kombat 1 is sitting at $41.99, down from $69.99, if you want to commit right away. And you easily could, given that it was one of the best fighting games of 2023. But we’re not ones to turn down a free trial. The event ends in two days, so be sure to get around to it this weekend if you want to take advantage of it.

This news follows the game’s latest hotfix on March 6, which squashed some bugs and adjusted minor details. That’s small potatoes next to the other fun things MK1 has been doing though; recently, the gory fighter added John Cena as Peacemaker as a playable character. Before Cena’s DC character, Homelander from The Boys and Omni Man from Invincible joined the roster. Truly the worst of the worst, but oh boy they’re fun in this context.

You can buy the game or try it out for free on its Steam page. It does limit progression to “Chapters 1 and 2 and the first map, respectively”, so keep that in mind.

In PCGamesN’s 8/10 Mortal Kombat 1 review, we say it’s “the best MK in a decade,” and praise how it “offers smart changes to the series’ gameplay, an entertaining story that still threatens to baffle newcomers and veterans alike, an online mode that works well on PC, and tons of gore.” All that being said, this weekend is a sweet time to deliver some Mortal Kombat 1 fatalities.

