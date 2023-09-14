Mortal Kombat 1 Fatalities – how to unlock and perform

Every single one of the MK1 fatalities we've found so far, how to unlock them, and how to perform them to finish the fight in the most gruesome way possible.

Dave Irwin

Published:

Mortal Kombat 1

How do you unlock and perform Mortal Kombat 1 fatalities? In a rather annoying move, each character only has access to one of their fatalities by default. To get the rest of the MK1 fatalities, you’ll need to go through one of the many game modes to unlock them, and then you need to equip them in the customize mode.

So yes, if you want to perform the most disgusting finishing moves in Mortal Kombat 1, you’ll first need to explore the fighting game‘s Invasions Mode and achieve certain missions. When you get them, you can view them via the Mortal Kombat 1 gear system, or you can just read on to find out all the fatality codes as you don’t actually need to unlock them to use them! If you’re looking for all the Mortal Kombat 1 Brutalities, they’re on a separate list, as there are so many of them to find. So here is how you unlock all Mortal Kombat 1 fatalities and the inputs to perform them.

One of the MK1 fatalities sees Kenshi dangling in the air with a sword above him being held by psychic energy.

All MK1 fatalities

To avoid confusion, all MK1 fatalities, as described, will have the names of the normal buttons rather than the corresponding buttons on your keyboard or controller. The directions will also assume that your character is facing to the right, so swap the directions if your character is facing left.

There are also set distances that you need to stand in, which you can get a glossary of how far from your opponent you need to be below:

  • Close – at least one step back from your opponent to around three steps.
  • Mid – at least three steps back from your opponent to six steps.
  • Far – at least six steps back from your opponent.

Now that we’ve established the distances and buttons, here is the full list of inputs for the MK1 fatalities, as well as how to unlock the ones not available by default:

Kitana

  • Royal Blender (default) – Down, Forward, Down, Back Kick (Mid)
  • Minty Fresh – Down, Down, Back, Back Kick (Close)

Mileena

  • Appetizer (default) – Back, Forward, Back, Front Punch (Close)
  • A Little to the Left – Down, Forward, Back, Front Kic (Close)

Tanya

  • Helping Hands (default) – Down, Back, Down, Front Kick (Close)

Rain

  • The Red Sea (default) – Down, Down, Back, Back Kick (Close)

Smoke

  • Hazed And Infused (default) – Back, Forward, Down, Front Punch (Any)

Scorpion

  • Eye-Palling Victory (default) – Down, Forward, Back, Block (Mid)
  • Gang War – Back, Forward, Back, Back Punch (Mid)

Sub-Zero

  • Hairline Fracture (default) – Forward, Down, Down, Back Punch (Any)

Reptile

  • Indigestion (default) – Down, Back, Forward, Back Kick (Mid)

Li Mei

  • Roman Candle (default) – Forward, Back, Forward, Front Kick (Close)
  • Happy New Year – Back, Forward, Down, Back Kick (Close)

Kenshi

  • Blended (default) – Forward, Down, Down, Back Punch (Close)

Baraka

  • Split Decision (default) – Back, Forward, Down , Front Punch (Close)

Geras

  • Sand Storm (default) – Forward, Down, Down, Back Kick (Mid)

Shang Tsung

  • Side Effects (default) – Back, Down, Down, Back Kick (Close)

General Shao

  • Spin Cycle (default) – Back, Forward, Down, Front Punch (Mid)

Sindel

  • Hair Comes Trouble (default) – Down, Back, Down, Front Punch (Mid)

Reiko

  • The Impaler (default) – Down, Down, Back, Back Punch (Mid)
  • For the General – Back, Down, Down, Back Kick (Close)

Raiden

  • The Storm’s Arrival (default) – Back, Forward, Back, Back Punch (Close)

Liu Kang

  • Double Dragon (default) – Down, Forward, Back, Back Kick (Close)

Johnny Cage

  • Hollywood Walk of Pain (default) – Forward, Back, Down, Back Punch (Close)

Kung Lao

  • Lao’d And Clear (default) – Back, Forward, Back, Back Kick (Mid)

Ashrah

  • Heavenly Light (default) – Down, Forward, Down, Back Punch (Mid)

Nitara

  • Vaeternus KomBAT (default) – Down, Down, Back, Front Punch (Mid)

Havik

  • Atomic Heart (default) – Down, Forward, Down, Back Kick (Close)

The Kameo fights also have MK1 fatalities, with Sektor using a crusher which emerges from his torso that's about to flatten Li Mei. She is screaming in fear.

All MK1 Kameo fatalities

Yes, even your companion characters can take over and finish the job if you input their fatality commands. There is, thankfully, only one fatality per character, and you can practice them in the fatality practice mode without needing the prompt. Here are all the Kameo MK1 fatalities and their inputs:

  • Darrius: Armed & Dangerous – Down, Back, Forward, Kameo (Mid)
  • Sareena: Inner Demon – Back, Down, Down, Kameo (Mid)
  • Cyrax: Annihilation – Forward, Back, Forward, Kameo (Mid)
  • Kano: Heart-Ripper – Back, Down, Forward, Kameo (Mid)
  • Sonya Blade: Kiss – Back, Forward, Down, Kameo (Mid)
  • Sektor: Kompactor – Back, Forward, Back, Kameo (Mid)
  • Frost: Breaking Point – Back, Down, Back, Kameo (Mid)
  • Jax: Big Boot – Down, Forward, Down, Kameo (Far)
  • Stryker: Safety Vest – Forward, Down, Forward, Kameo (Mid)
  • Classic Scorpion: Toasty!!! – Down, Forward, Down, Kameo (Mid)
  • Classic Sub-Zero: Spine Rip – Forward, Down, Forward Kameo (Mid)
  • Classic Kung Lao: Klean Kut – Forward, Back, Forward Kameo (Mid)
  • Shujinko: Five Point Strike – Down, Back, Down, Kameo (Mid)
  • Motaro: Brain Blast – Forward, Down, Down, Kameo (Mid)
  • Goro: Prince of Pain – Back, Forward, Down, Kameo (Close)

There are plenty of other things to uncover throughout the fighting game’s modes, so if you want to know how to unlock Havik in Mortal Kombat 1 or even get some of the missing Mortal Kombat 1 Kameo characters, we have the answers in the guides above. We also have the Mortal Kombat 1 system settings guide to help you see the gore in as high a resolution as possible.

Dave is partial to a bit of Dark Souls or Monster Hunter Rise, and if he's not playing fighting games like Street Fighter 6, you'll find him taking out enemies with his beloved pets in Diablo 4, exploring space in Starfield and the fantasy world of Baldur's Gate 3.

Did you miss this…
Network N Media earns commission from qualifying purchases via Amazon Associates and other programs. We include affiliate links in articles. View terms. Prices correct at time of publication.
More stories
More from PCGamesN Follow us for daily PC games news, guides and reviews on Twitter, Facebook, Overwolf, Steam and Google News. Or sign up to our free newsletter.