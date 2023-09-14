Mortal Kombat 1 Fatalities – how to unlock and perform

How do you unlock and perform Mortal Kombat 1 fatalities? In a rather annoying move, each character only has access to one of their fatalities by default. To get the rest of the MK1 fatalities, you’ll need to go through one of the many game modes to unlock them, and then you need to equip them in the customize mode.

So yes, if you want to perform the most disgusting finishing moves in Mortal Kombat 1, you’ll first need to explore the fighting game‘s Invasions Mode and achieve certain missions. When you get them, you can view them via the Mortal Kombat 1 gear system, or you can just read on to find out all the fatality codes as you don’t actually need to unlock them to use them! If you’re looking for all the Mortal Kombat 1 Brutalities, they’re on a separate list, as there are so many of them to find. So here is how you unlock all Mortal Kombat 1 fatalities and the inputs to perform them.

All MK1 fatalities

To avoid confusion, all MK1 fatalities, as described, will have the names of the normal buttons rather than the corresponding buttons on your keyboard or controller. The directions will also assume that your character is facing to the right, so swap the directions if your character is facing left.

There are also set distances that you need to stand in, which you can get a glossary of how far from your opponent you need to be below:

Close – at least one step back from your opponent to around three steps.

– at least one step back from your opponent to around three steps. Mid – at least three steps back from your opponent to six steps.

– at least three steps back from your opponent to six steps. Far – at least six steps back from your opponent.

Now that we’ve established the distances and buttons, here is the full list of inputs for the MK1 fatalities, as well as how to unlock the ones not available by default:

Kitana

Royal Blender (default) – Down, Forward, Down, Back Kick (Mid)

(default) – Down, Forward, Down, Back Kick (Mid) Minty Fresh – Down, Down, Back, Back Kick (Close)

Mileena

Appetizer (default) – Back, Forward, Back, Front Punch (Close)

(default) – Back, Forward, Back, Front Punch (Close) A Little to the Left – Down, Forward, Back, Front Kic (Close)

Tanya

Helping Hands (default) – Down, Back, Down, Front Kick (Close)

Rain

The Red Sea (default) – Down, Down, Back, Back Kick (Close)

Smoke

Hazed And Infused (default) – Back, Forward, Down, Front Punch (Any)

Scorpion

Eye-Palling Victory (default) – Down, Forward, Back, Block (Mid)

(default) – Down, Forward, Back, Block (Mid) Gang War – Back, Forward, Back, Back Punch (Mid)

Sub-Zero

Hairline Fracture (default) – Forward, Down, Down, Back Punch (Any)

Reptile

Indigestion (default) – Down, Back, Forward, Back Kick (Mid)

Li Mei

Roman Candle (default) – Forward, Back, Forward, Front Kick (Close)

(default) – Forward, Back, Forward, Front Kick (Close) Happy New Year – Back, Forward, Down, Back Kick (Close)

Kenshi

Blended (default) – Forward, Down, Down, Back Punch (Close)

Baraka

Split Decision (default) – Back, Forward, Down , Front Punch (Close)

Geras

Sand Storm (default) – Forward, Down, Down, Back Kick (Mid)

Shang Tsung

Side Effects (default) – Back, Down, Down, Back Kick (Close)

General Shao

Spin Cycle (default) – Back, Forward, Down, Front Punch (Mid)

Sindel

Hair Comes Trouble (default) – Down, Back, Down, Front Punch (Mid)

Reiko

The Impaler (default) – Down, Down, Back, Back Punch (Mid)

(default) – Down, Down, Back, Back Punch (Mid) For the General – Back, Down, Down, Back Kick (Close)

Raiden

The Storm’s Arrival (default) – Back, Forward, Back, Back Punch (Close)

Liu Kang

Double Dragon (default) – Down, Forward, Back, Back Kick (Close)

Johnny Cage

Hollywood Walk of Pain (default) – Forward, Back, Down, Back Punch (Close)

Kung Lao

Lao’d And Clear (default) – Back, Forward, Back, Back Kick (Mid)

Ashrah

Heavenly Light (default) – Down, Forward, Down, Back Punch (Mid)

Nitara

Vaeternus KomBAT (default) – Down, Down, Back, Front Punch (Mid)

Havik

Atomic Heart (default) – Down, Forward, Down, Back Kick (Close)

All MK1 Kameo fatalities

Yes, even your companion characters can take over and finish the job if you input their fatality commands. There is, thankfully, only one fatality per character, and you can practice them in the fatality practice mode without needing the prompt. Here are all the Kameo MK1 fatalities and their inputs:

Darrius : Armed & Dangerous – Down, Back, Forward, Kameo (Mid)

: Armed & Dangerous – Down, Back, Forward, Kameo (Mid) Sareena : Inner Demon – Back, Down, Down, Kameo (Mid)

: Inner Demon – Back, Down, Down, Kameo (Mid) Cyrax : Annihilation – Forward, Back, Forward, Kameo (Mid)

: Annihilation – Forward, Back, Forward, Kameo (Mid) Kano : Heart-Ripper – Back, Down, Forward, Kameo (Mid)

: Heart-Ripper – Back, Down, Forward, Kameo (Mid) Sonya Blade : Kiss – Back, Forward, Down, Kameo (Mid)

: Kiss – Back, Forward, Down, Kameo (Mid) Sektor : Kompactor – Back, Forward, Back, Kameo (Mid)

: Kompactor – Back, Forward, Back, Kameo (Mid) Frost : Breaking Point – Back, Down, Back, Kameo (Mid)

: Breaking Point – Back, Down, Back, Kameo (Mid) Jax : Big Boot – Down, Forward, Down, Kameo (Far)

: Big Boot – Down, Forward, Down, Kameo (Far) Stryker : Safety Vest – Forward, Down, Forward, Kameo (Mid)

: Safety Vest – Forward, Down, Forward, Kameo (Mid) Classic Scorpion : Toasty!!! – Down, Forward, Down, Kameo (Mid)

: Toasty!!! – Down, Forward, Down, Kameo (Mid) Classic Sub-Zero : Spine Rip – Forward, Down, Forward Kameo (Mid)

: Spine Rip – Forward, Down, Forward Kameo (Mid) Classic Kung Lao : Klean Kut – Forward, Back, Forward Kameo (Mid)

: Klean Kut – Forward, Back, Forward Kameo (Mid) Shujinko : Five Point Strike – Down, Back, Down, Kameo (Mid)

: Five Point Strike – Down, Back, Down, Kameo (Mid) Motaro : Brain Blast – Forward, Down, Down, Kameo (Mid)

: Brain Blast – Forward, Down, Down, Kameo (Mid) Goro: Prince of Pain – Back, Forward, Down, Kameo (Close)

There are plenty of other things to uncover throughout the fighting game’s modes, so if you want to know how to unlock Havik in Mortal Kombat 1 or even get some of the missing Mortal Kombat 1 Kameo characters, we have the answers in the guides above. We also have the Mortal Kombat 1 system settings guide to help you see the gore in as high a resolution as possible.