Mortal Kombat 1 Fatalities – how to unlock and perform

How do you unlock and perform Mortal Kombat 1 fatalities? In a rather annoying move, each character only has access to one of their fatalities by default. To get the rest of the MK1 fatalities, you’ll need to go through one of the many game modes to unlock them, and then you need to equip them in the customize mode.
So yes, if you want to perform the most disgusting finishing moves in Mortal Kombat 1, you’ll first need to explore the fighting game‘s Invasions Mode and achieve certain missions. When you get them, you can view them via the Mortal Kombat 1 gear system, or you can just read on to find out all the fatality codes as you don’t actually need to unlock them to use them! If you’re looking for all the Mortal Kombat 1 Brutalities, they’re on a separate list, as there are so many of them to find. So here is how you unlock all Mortal Kombat 1 fatalities and the inputs to perform them.
All MK1 fatalities
To avoid confusion, all MK1 fatalities, as described, will have the names of the normal buttons rather than the corresponding buttons on your keyboard or controller. The directions will also assume that your character is facing to the right, so swap the directions if your character is facing left.
There are also set distances that you need to stand in, which you can get a glossary of how far from your opponent you need to be below:
- Close – at least one step back from your opponent to around three steps.
- Mid – at least three steps back from your opponent to six steps.
- Far – at least six steps back from your opponent.
Now that we’ve established the distances and buttons, here is the full list of inputs for the MK1 fatalities, as well as how to unlock the ones not available by default:
Kitana
- Royal Blender (default) – Down, Forward, Down, Back Kick (Mid)
- Minty Fresh – Down, Down, Back, Back Kick (Close)
Mileena
- Appetizer (default) – Back, Forward, Back, Front Punch (Close)
- A Little to the Left – Down, Forward, Back, Front Kic (Close)
Tanya
Rain
Smoke
Scorpion
- Eye-Palling Victory (default) – Down, Forward, Back, Block (Mid)
- Gang War – Back, Forward, Back, Back Punch (Mid)
Sub-Zero
Reptile
Li Mei
- Roman Candle (default) – Forward, Back, Forward, Front Kick (Close)
- Happy New Year – Back, Forward, Down, Back Kick (Close)
Kenshi
Baraka
Geras
Shang Tsung
General Shao
Sindel
Reiko
- The Impaler (default) – Down, Down, Back, Back Punch (Mid)
- For the General – Back, Down, Down, Back Kick (Close)
Raiden
Liu Kang
Johnny Cage
Kung Lao
Ashrah
Nitara
Havik
All MK1 Kameo fatalities
Yes, even your companion characters can take over and finish the job if you input their fatality commands. There is, thankfully, only one fatality per character, and you can practice them in the fatality practice mode without needing the prompt. Here are all the Kameo MK1 fatalities and their inputs:
- Darrius: Armed & Dangerous – Down, Back, Forward, Kameo (Mid)
- Sareena: Inner Demon – Back, Down, Down, Kameo (Mid)
- Cyrax: Annihilation – Forward, Back, Forward, Kameo (Mid)
- Kano: Heart-Ripper – Back, Down, Forward, Kameo (Mid)
- Sonya Blade: Kiss – Back, Forward, Down, Kameo (Mid)
- Sektor: Kompactor – Back, Forward, Back, Kameo (Mid)
- Frost: Breaking Point – Back, Down, Back, Kameo (Mid)
- Jax: Big Boot – Down, Forward, Down, Kameo (Far)
- Stryker: Safety Vest – Forward, Down, Forward, Kameo (Mid)
- Classic Scorpion: Toasty!!! – Down, Forward, Down, Kameo (Mid)
- Classic Sub-Zero: Spine Rip – Forward, Down, Forward Kameo (Mid)
- Classic Kung Lao: Klean Kut – Forward, Back, Forward Kameo (Mid)
- Shujinko: Five Point Strike – Down, Back, Down, Kameo (Mid)
- Motaro: Brain Blast – Forward, Down, Down, Kameo (Mid)
- Goro: Prince of Pain – Back, Forward, Down, Kameo (Close)
There are plenty of other things to uncover throughout the fighting game’s modes, so if you want to know how to unlock Havik in Mortal Kombat 1 or even get some of the missing Mortal Kombat 1 Kameo characters, we have the answers in the guides above. We also have the Mortal Kombat 1 system settings guide to help you see the gore in as high a resolution as possible.