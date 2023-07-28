I have played many a fighting game in my time, but Mortal Kombat 1 is shaping up to be the most exciting one for quite a while. Given my beloved Mileena is set to return to the fray, I’ve found myself asking ‘how long is Mortal Kombat 1‘ or, in actuality ‘how long can I play as Mileena for?’ Well, chief creative office and co-creator of Mortal Kombat, Ed Boon, has all of the answers.

While apparently sitting in the ER in the late hours of Thursday, July 27 (he’s fine, don’t worry), Boon opted to answer a few questions on the upcoming fighting behemoth, one of which asks about the length of the game’s story campaign.

According to Boon, Mortal Kombat 1’s story is “similar” in length to Mortal Kombat 11. This works out at around six hours if you’re speedrunning through objectives, or 51 hours if you go full completionist – and by completionist, I mean unlocking everything in the infamous Krypt.

Of course, six hours is just the average obtained by howlongtobeat – the game’s length will vary on your playstyle and your past brawling experience. I also expect we’ll see some DLC drop as the game progresses, and while it may just be other characters I suspect that Boon and the team at NetherRealm have some tricks up their sleeves.

As someone who has played far too many MK games, I know I’ll probably take a little longer than six hours. I’m a completionist at heart, and given we’ve got long-forgotten characters like Smoke and Rain joining the fray, I really want to get as much time with them as possible. After all, I am a former Smoke main and his new abilities look amazing.

For now, as I avidly await the Mortal Kombat 1 release date, I’ll sit and ponder which Mortal Kombat 1 character to main – ha, joke, it’s Mileena – aren’t you shocked?