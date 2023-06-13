Want to know which Mortal Kombat 1 characters are on the roster? NetherRealm Studios is once again rebooting the timeline, only this time, we have Liu Kang as the Fire God guiding the mortals of EarthRealm instead of the Thunder God Raiden, as history repeats itself once more. However, instead of being a traditional fighter, Mortal Kombat 1 introduces assist characters called Kameos, who you can call to help get out of sticky situations.

So far, we’ve seen fighters we’d expect as Mortal Kombat 1 characters, and no new challengers have yet been introduced to the new timeline yet. That said, even some of the fighting game‘s classic characters have had tweaks to their origin story, with Scorpion seemingly alive and Kitana genuinely caring for her sister Mileena. With the Mortal Kombat 1 release date coming relatively soon, we’re listing all of the fighters that have been confirmed so far.

Mortal Kombat 1 roster list

The roster for Mortal Kombat 1 is split into two different types. There are characters you directly control and Kameo characters that act as assists. If you’re familiar with the original Marvel vs. Capcom, then this mechanic should bring back some memories. These Kameo characters act either as extensions to your combos or to break an opponent’s combo.

Mortal Kombat 1 playable characters

At the Summer Game Fest 2023 presentation, we caught a brief glimpse of the Mortal Kombat 1 character select screen. There are enough slots for 24 characters, though it’s unclear if any are reserved for DLC or if this is the starting line-up.

Here are the Mortal Kombat 1 characters confirmed so far:

Scorpion

Sub-Zero

Kung Lao

Johnny Cage

Kenshi

Fire God Liu Kang

Raiden

Kitana

Mileena

Shang Tsung (preorder bonus)

Regarding timeline differences, Scorpion and Sub-Zero seem to be allies rather than enemies, while Kung Lao is the teacher of the rather green Shaolin Monk, Raiden. Kenshi’s sword seems to be in Johnny Cage’s weapon collection in his penthouse suite, indicating that he’s actually a good actor in this timeline, while Kitana and Mileena have an uneasy sisterly bond that’s waiting to break.

Mortal Kombat 1 Kameo characters

We also got a glimpse of the Kameo character select screen, which you enter after picking your main combatant. There are enough slots for 16 Kameo characters, though more could be added in the future.

Here are the confirmed Mortal Kombat 1 Kameo characters so far:

Sub-Zero

Jax Briggs

Sonya Blade

Kano

Goro

Kung Lao

Stryker

Leaked DLC characters

Shortly after the announcement of Mortal Kombat 1, VGC reported on an Amazon listing that details the contents of the first wave of DLC characters. Some seem to be returning characters, while others take superheroes from DC, Image Comics, and Dynamite Entertainment, who all now have popular films or TV shows. These are:

Quan Chi

Ermac

Takeda

Homelander (The Boys)

Peacemaker (The Suicide Squad/Peacemaker)

Omni-Man (Invincible)

Those are all of the Mortal Kombat 1 characters so far. If you’re excited about the future of the long-running series, you may wish to check out the Mortal Kombat 1 system requirements to see if you need to upgrade your PC.