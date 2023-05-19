Mortal Kombat 1 release date, gameplay, and trailers

Looking for the Mortal Kombat 1 release date? Mortal Kombat 1 is the next instalment in NetherRealm’s series, and has been teased almost infinitely on various channels. Finally, though, the announcement has landed and we’ve scoured the corners of the internet to bring you all of the latest trailers, news, and gameplay.

The fighting game is a reboot of sorts that sees new mechanics such as the Kameo system, and a story that features familiar characters. And that’s before we get into the fact that Jean-Claude Van Damme is involved in Mortal Kombat 1. Intrigued? We were too, so we put all of the information in one handy hub for you to peruse.

Mortal Kombat 1 release date

Mortal Kombat 1 will be released on Tuesday, September 19, 2023 on PC via Steam and the Epic Games store as well as on Xbox Series, PlayStation 5, and Switch consoles. For those who pre-order the Premium or Kollector’s Edition, the game will be available early, from Thursday, September 14, 2023.

The new Mortal Kombat game was originally revealed in a February earnings call which led to multiple rumours and speculation, but it’s finally become official. The announcement came on May 18, 2023, much to our delight.

Mortal Kombat 1 story

The Mortal Kombat 1 story follows a reborn universe created by Liu Kang, the fire god. Despite being somewhat of a reboot, the game will feature a brand-new story with familiar Mortal Kombat characters such as Scorpion and Sub-Zero alongside a plethora of our other favorites.

Mortal Kombat 1 trailers

In May 2023, NetherRealm began teasing Mortal Kombat 1 via a series of videos showing a clock ticking down. We speculated that this might mean a complete reset of the Mortal Kombat timeline, and it turns out we couldn’t have been closer to the truth.

This first video was followed by another, slightly similar one which instead ended with the clock shattering, furthering the rumours that the timeline would begin again.

After what felt like an eternity of waiting, on May 18, 2023 NetherRealm finally put the official announcement trailer out into the world. The franchise has been around for 30 years now, and resetting the clock back for Mortal Kombat 1 feels like a commemorative event. Beware, this one gets pretty gory.

Mortal Kombat 1 pre-orders and special editions

NetherRealm has also confirmed, via its website, that the game will cost $69.99 at launch. A Premium Edition, with multiple bonus skins including one which gives Johnny Cage a Jean-Claude Van Damme skin, will also be available for $109.99. Finally, the Kollector’s Edition will be $249.99 and includes a 16.5-inch Liu Kang figurine, exclusive art prints, and an in-game character skin. For the eager among us who will be pre-ordering the game, we’ll be treated to an exclusive playable character in the form of Shang Tsung.

Mortal Kombat 1 beta

A beta for Mortal Kombat 1 will be available in August 2023, according to the Mortal Kombat website. Those who pre-order the game for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series will be able to gain access. There’s not yet any information on how PC players can get involved, but as soon as we hear, we’ll be sure to let you know.

That’s everything we know so far on the Mortal Kombat 1 release date, but if you can’t wait until it lands on your doorstep, why not check out our recommendations for other upcoming PC games to while away the hours?