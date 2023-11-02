Mortal Kombat 1’s Omni-Man is an evil, caffeine-laden J. Jonah Jameson

Invincible’s Omni-Man is arriving in Mortal Kombat 1 next week. But, despite watching Amazon’s animated show, and reading the comic it was based on, I can’t see him as anyone other than evil J. Jonah Jameson and this new and definitely not work-safe gameplay trailer doesn’t help.

Like previous entries in the series, gore-heavy fighting game Mortal Kombat 1 features several DLC fighters. Most don’t crop up in the game’s main storyline, but through the game’s Kombat Pack you can add six additional brawlers to the game’s roster.

The first of those fighters, Omni-Man, is arriving on Thursday November 9. He’s the father of Mark Grayson, hero of Invincible and, for reasons that are explored in the series, he’s not such a good guy.

At least, that’s how the series goes. But, thanks to his moustache, plus the fact he’s voiced by J.K. Simmons, he’ll always be evil J. Jonah Jameson to me.

In fact, watching this new gameplay trailer, I’m convinced that he’s downed too much coffee and, casting aside his stress pills, he’s gone on a caffeine-fuelled rampage.

Sure, the trailer shows his strength in action but his speed seems like an even bigger factor. I don’t know how many cups of coffee he’s had but, like some moustachioed The Flash, the trailer has him soaring into space to grab a meteorite and returning before his opponent can blink.

He’s assisted by Tremor, also joining the roster of non-playable Kameo fighters. It shows off one of his two fatalities, both of which are ripped straight from the series. In this trailer, he grabs Kenshi and slams him through a subway car, passengers included and.. well, I’ll let you watch for yourself.

J.K Simmons (who played J. Jonah Jameson in Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man movies) voices the character, though he sounds slightly less convincing than in the show. With mods being a thing, I’m hoping someone will have him yelling “MISS BRAAAAAAAANNT” at the conclusion of each fight. Hey, I can dream.

Omni-Man joins Mortal Kombat 1 Thursday November 9, as part of the game’s Kombat Pack. He’ll be available to buy separately from Thursday November 16.

If you’re playing MK1 and are trying to wrap your head around the Mortal Kombat 1 gear system, here’s our guide. And here’s what you need to know about Mortal Kombat 1 Invasion Mode to come out ahead.