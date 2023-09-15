Mortal Kombat 1 Invasion Mode explained

How does the Mortal Kombat 1 Invasion Mode work? Well, you’d be forgiven for being a bit confused, as it acts as a sort of RPG/board game hybrid that aims to compliment the main story showcased in the main campaign. In fact, Invasion Mode pulls from the rich history of the Mortal Kombat series, specifically the various (and often wacky) mini-games that were offered up in previous games.

If you’re looking to jump into the Mortal Kombat 1 Invasion Mode, just know that it’s easily the most unique fighting game mode this year, in a year that’s absolutely packed with them. It’s this, the MK1 gear system, and the new Kameo fighters mechanic that really help to set Mortal Kombat 1 apart from its peers. Here’s what you need to know about MK1 Invasion Mode, including a look at how seasonal credits work, and how long a season of Invasion Mode lasts.

What is MK1 Invasion Mode?

Invasion Mode is a single-player affair that’s a mix between an RPG and a board game. It features minigames and a separate, seasonal currency that can be earned by progressing through the map.

It can be a little bit daunting when you load it up, but it helps to approach it as a series of challenges that remix elements of the main campaign. In Invasion Mode, you’ll progress through realms, taking on invading forces that each offer their own unique group of challenges and stages. Some may require you to focus on a specific fighting mechanic like blocking, while others may present as bullet hell-style minigames. Essentially, you’ll be tasked with experimenting with everything you learned by playing the campaign.

It all starts with a tutorial section, set in Johnny Cage’s haunted mansion. Invasion Mode is full of unique locations like this, many of which call back to previous games in the series. It’s very similar to the World of Light mode that launched with Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, in that you move through a board game-like map, filled with Easter Eggs for long-standing fans.

By playing Invasion Mode, you’ll unlock customizable cosmetics for your characters, behind-the-scenes content, and more Kameo fighters. Veteran players will no doubt recognise elements of the Krypt or Towers, given that Invasion Mode acts as a sort of greatest hits version of Mortal Kombat classic modes.

There’s plenty to explore as you progress through Invasion Mode, and you’ll even earn in-game currency as you go. This can be spent at the Kollector to buy equipable items that change the stats of your characters. Finally, keep in mind that there’s seasonal credits and updates to enjoy, meaning that Invasion Mode will change and evolve post-launch. Make sure to check in regularly to see what new challenges and bosses have been added.

MK1 seasonal credits

Invasion Mode will receive seasonal updates as it goes along. New Realms and challenges will be added every six weeks, giving you new opportunities to spend seasonal credits. These credits cannot be bought with real-world money, and you’ll need to play Invasion Mode and progress to earn them. These can then, in turn, be used to purchase seasonal items like cosmetics for your favorite fighters.

When does the next MK1 Invasion Mode season start?

We expect the next season of Mortal Kombat 1 Invasion Mode to start around Wednesday, October 25, 2023. This is due to seasons lasting six weeks and the game releasing into early access on Wednesday, September 14, 2023.

This date is yet to be confirmed by NetherRealm, but if it alters we’ll update this guide to reflect the change. As this is relatively close to Halloween, we’d expect season 2 of MK1 Invasion Mode to feature the more spooky fighters, perhaps with a themed boss.

How long is a season of Mortal Kombat 1 Invasion?

Each season of Mortal Kombat 1 Invasion Mode is set to last six weeks. After this, there will be a refresh, adding in new realms, different bosses, new invading forces and more. You’ll be able to take on these seasonal updates as they drop, giving you the chance to try out new challenges, and earn even more Seasonal Credits. Essentially, Invasion Mode will refresh after each six-week period, giving you more reasons to jump back in.

While Invasion Mode will no doubt demand a lot of your time, there’s plenty more to uncover in Mortal Kombat 1. To make sure you’re ready for the battle ahead, check out our list of Mortal Kombat 1 Fatalities. Elsewhere, there’s our explainer on MK1 Dragon Crystals, which can be used in the store to purchase everything from new outfits to Easy Fatality Tokens.