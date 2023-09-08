Mortal Kombat 1 gear system explained

All the details about Mortal Kombat 1 gear system, and how it allows you to assign customizable slots for color palettes, taunts, and even finishers.

Sub-Zero is wearing one of the many cosmetic items in the Mortal Kombat 1 gear system. He is freezing the air behind him, while Scorpion sets himself on fire.
Mortal Kombat 1

What is the Mortal Kombat 1 gear system? Some recent leaks have shown an incomplete version of Mortal Kombat 1 on the Switch in action, and among the footage is confirmation that there is a customizable gear system where you can set not just how your favorite character looks but also which taunts and fatalities they can perform.

The leaks don’t really explain much about the Mortal Kombat 1 cosmetic items, but for each of the 22 Mortal Kombat 1 characters seen in the footage, there’s at least one known gear piece. So before the Mortal Kombat 1 release date rolls around, here’s everything we know and some things we’re speculating about the Mortal Kombat 1 gear system.

How to unlock Mortal Kombat 1 gear

We first learned about the Mortal Kombat 1 gear system via a Reddit post, which shows the character selection screen complete with the number of unlocked gear, color palettes, taunts, and finishers.

While it’s not officially been announced yet as a mechanic, we can make an educated guess that the unlockable MK1 gear is hidden behind the Invasion mode. Each character will be able to equip a piece of gear from a selection, switch their color palette, and equip up to two taunts and two finishing moves.

Both Scorpion and Frost are in their fighting stances while sporting some cool cosmetic items from their Mortal Kombat 1 gear selection.

All Mortal Kombat 1 character gear

Thanks to a separate Reddit leak, this time showing a video of the gear selection screen and one unlock for various characters; we know a handful of the full list of Mortal Kombat 1 gear for all the playable characters on the roster. When more entries are known, we’ll update this with the unlock conditions for every cosmetic item for each character. Until then, here’s the currently known MK1 gear list:

Ashrah

  • Blade of the Demon Slayer – weapon

Baraka

  • Pestilence – weapon

General Shao

  • Gregarian War Blade – weapon

Geras

  • World Without End – jewel

Johnny Cage

  • Cagealicious – sunglasses

Kenshi

  • Mamurogawa – weapon

Kitana

  • Fans of Tevaria – weapon

Kung Lao

  • Sharp-Dressed Monk – hat

Li Mei

  • Foe of Corruption – weapon

Liu Kang

  • Fist of Fury – weapon

Mileena

  • Manallisa Sais – weapon

Nitara

  • Famishment – wings

Raiden

  • Gathering Storm – hat

Rain

  • Storm Summoner – weapon

Reiko

  • Kommand and Kontrol – face tattoos

Reptile

  • Face of Zaterra – face mask

Scorpion

  • Into the Fire – face mask

Sindel

  • Worthy Monarch – face mask

Smoke

  • Undercover – face mask

Sub-Zero

  • Whiteout – face mask

Tanya

  • Parkotian Staff – weapon

Stryker, wearing his classic MK3 outfit which has to be one of his Mortal Kombat gear system cosmetic items, is aiming a gun at someone off-screen.

All Mortal Kombat 1 Kameo gear

Another easily overlooked detail from the leak was that Kameo characters will also be getting their own gear, including the aforementioned color palettes, gear, and possibly even finishers. Here are the known MK1 gear items for Kameo fighters:

Darrius

  • Brown and Black costume color palette

That is all we know about Mortal Kombat 1 gear, and we’re sure to find out more when we get our hands on the fighting game for ourselves. While you’re here, our Mortal Kombat 1 system requirements guide has all the details for potential upgrades to your gaming rig. We also have an MK1 tier list based on recent betas in case you want to know how some of the roster faired during those test periods.

