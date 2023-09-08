Mortal Kombat 1 gear system explained

What is the Mortal Kombat 1 gear system? Some recent leaks have shown an incomplete version of Mortal Kombat 1 on the Switch in action, and among the footage is confirmation that there is a customizable gear system where you can set not just how your favorite character looks but also which taunts and fatalities they can perform.

The leaks don’t really explain much about the Mortal Kombat 1 cosmetic items, but for each of the 22 Mortal Kombat 1 characters seen in the footage, there’s at least one known gear piece. So before the Mortal Kombat 1 release date rolls around, here’s everything we know and some things we’re speculating about the Mortal Kombat 1 gear system.

How to unlock Mortal Kombat 1 gear

We first learned about the Mortal Kombat 1 gear system via a Reddit post, which shows the character selection screen complete with the number of unlocked gear, color palettes, taunts, and finishers.

While it’s not officially been announced yet as a mechanic, we can make an educated guess that the unlockable MK1 gear is hidden behind the Invasion mode. Each character will be able to equip a piece of gear from a selection, switch their color palette, and equip up to two taunts and two finishing moves.

All Mortal Kombat 1 character gear

Thanks to a separate Reddit leak, this time showing a video of the gear selection screen and one unlock for various characters; we know a handful of the full list of Mortal Kombat 1 gear for all the playable characters on the roster. When more entries are known, we’ll update this with the unlock conditions for every cosmetic item for each character. Until then, here’s the currently known MK1 gear list:

Ashrah

Blade of the Demon Slayer – weapon

Baraka

Pestilence – weapon

General Shao

Gregarian War Blade – weapon

Geras

World Without End – jewel

Johnny Cage

Cagealicious – sunglasses

Kenshi

Mamurogawa – weapon

Kitana

Fans of Tevaria – weapon

Kung Lao

Sharp-Dressed Monk – hat

Li Mei

Foe of Corruption – weapon

Liu Kang

Fist of Fury – weapon

Mileena

Manallisa Sais – weapon

Nitara

Famishment – wings

Raiden

Gathering Storm – hat

Rain

Storm Summoner – weapon

Reiko

Kommand and Kontrol – face tattoos

Reptile

Face of Zaterra – face mask

Scorpion

Into the Fire – face mask

Sindel

Worthy Monarch – face mask

Smoke

Undercover – face mask

Sub-Zero

Whiteout – face mask

Tanya

Parkotian Staff – weapon

All Mortal Kombat 1 Kameo gear

Another easily overlooked detail from the leak was that Kameo characters will also be getting their own gear, including the aforementioned color palettes, gear, and possibly even finishers. Here are the known MK1 gear items for Kameo fighters:

Darrius

Brown and Black costume color palette

That is all we know about Mortal Kombat 1 gear, and we’re sure to find out more when we get our hands on the fighting game for ourselves. While you’re here, our Mortal Kombat 1 system requirements guide has all the details for potential upgrades to your gaming rig. We also have an MK1 tier list based on recent betas in case you want to know how some of the roster faired during those test periods.