Mortal Kombat 1 gear system explained

What is the Mortal Kombat 1 gear system? Some recent leaks have shown an incomplete version of Mortal Kombat 1 on the Switch in action, and among the footage is confirmation that there is a customizable gear system where you can set not just how your favorite character looks but also which taunts and fatalities they can perform.
The leaks don’t really explain much about the Mortal Kombat 1 cosmetic items, but for each of the 22 Mortal Kombat 1 characters seen in the footage, there’s at least one known gear piece. So before the Mortal Kombat 1 release date rolls around, here’s everything we know and some things we’re speculating about the Mortal Kombat 1 gear system.
How to unlock Mortal Kombat 1 gear
We first learned about the Mortal Kombat 1 gear system via a Reddit post, which shows the character selection screen complete with the number of unlocked gear, color palettes, taunts, and finishers.
While it’s not officially been announced yet as a mechanic, we can make an educated guess that the unlockable MK1 gear is hidden behind the Invasion mode. Each character will be able to equip a piece of gear from a selection, switch their color palette, and equip up to two taunts and two finishing moves.
All Mortal Kombat 1 character gear
Thanks to a separate Reddit leak, this time showing a video of the gear selection screen and one unlock for various characters; we know a handful of the full list of Mortal Kombat 1 gear for all the playable characters on the roster. When more entries are known, we’ll update this with the unlock conditions for every cosmetic item for each character. Until then, here’s the currently known MK1 gear list:
Ashrah
- Blade of the Demon Slayer – weapon
Baraka
- Pestilence – weapon
General Shao
- Gregarian War Blade – weapon
Geras
- World Without End – jewel
Johnny Cage
- Cagealicious – sunglasses
Kenshi
- Mamurogawa – weapon
Kitana
- Fans of Tevaria – weapon
Kung Lao
- Sharp-Dressed Monk – hat
Li Mei
- Foe of Corruption – weapon
Liu Kang
- Fist of Fury – weapon
Mileena
- Manallisa Sais – weapon
Nitara
- Famishment – wings
Raiden
- Gathering Storm – hat
Rain
- Storm Summoner – weapon
Reiko
- Kommand and Kontrol – face tattoos
Reptile
- Face of Zaterra – face mask
Scorpion
- Into the Fire – face mask
Sindel
- Worthy Monarch – face mask
Smoke
- Undercover – face mask
Sub-Zero
- Whiteout – face mask
Tanya
- Parkotian Staff – weapon
All Mortal Kombat 1 Kameo gear
Another easily overlooked detail from the leak was that Kameo characters will also be getting their own gear, including the aforementioned color palettes, gear, and possibly even finishers. Here are the known MK1 gear items for Kameo fighters:
Darrius
- Brown and Black costume color palette
That is all we know about Mortal Kombat 1 gear, and we’re sure to find out more when we get our hands on the fighting game for ourselves. While you’re here, our Mortal Kombat 1 system requirements guide has all the details for potential upgrades to your gaming rig. We also have an MK1 tier list based on recent betas in case you want to know how some of the roster faired during those test periods.