Scale new RGB heights with these Mountain Snow keycaps

Mountain has just unveiled its new range of keyboard keycaps, called Mountain Snow, which incorporate translucent sides, meaning that loads more RGB lighting can spill out around your keyboard’s keys. These so-called pudding-style keycaps are compatible with the company’s range of keyboards, as well as any conventional keyboard that uses the Cherry MX stem keycap mount.

These potential best gaming keyboard upgrades are built using PBT plastic, which is harder-wearing than the ABS plastic used as the default keycaps for Mountain’s own Everest Max keyboard. These Mountain keycaps doubleshot, which means the legends for the keys are created by using two injections of plastic into the mold, to make for a thick, durable legend, as opposed to screen-printed legends that wear off over time.

The Mountain Snow keycaps are available in a black or white top color and include 133 keycaps per set, with both ANSI (US style layout) and ISO (UK style layout) keycaps included. There are also add-on keys suitable for certain mini keyboard types, such as Mountain’s own Everest 60 keyboard.

“Snow Keycaps are the ideal addon for every gamer’s mechanical keyboard,” said Bram Rongen, Head of Peripherals at Mountain. “The double-shot legends and PBT material will enable them to retain their beauty for years to come, on the vast majority of mechanical keyboards on the market, thanks to their broad compatibility.”

The Mountain Snow keycaps are available immediately from Mountain’s website for a price of $34.99 per set.

What do you make of these pudding style keycaps? A fun RGB upgrade or a little over the top? Let us know your thoughts on the PCGamesN Facebook and X pages.