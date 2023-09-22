Save over £1000 on MSI gaming laptops while stocks last

MSI is running a ‘back to school’ promotion in the UK with discounts of up to 35 percent on a range of gaming laptops, including some ultra powerful current gen machines. Even if you’re not heading back to the classroom, this MSI gaming laptop sale could be a great opportunity to save big on your next PC gaming purchase.

If you’re looking for an MSI machine to run the latest triple-A titles like Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty, you’ve come to the right place. At the top of the range, you can save £300 on the MSI Raider GE78 HX 13VH-259UK. This powerhouse, on sale for £2,999, boasts a 17″ 1600p QHD+ 240Hz screen, an Intel Core i9 13980HX processor, and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 graphics card. It doesn’t get much beefier than that.

If you’re looking to secure current-gen gaming on a budget, you could do a lot worse than the Cyborg 15 A12VE-030UK. With a sale price of just £799, over 35% off its £1,249 RRP. This gaming laptop can access Nvidia DLSS 3’s Frame Generation technology with its current-gen RTX 4050 laptop GPU thanks to its 80 tensor cores. It also enjoys a 15.6″ FHD 144HZ screen and a creditable Intel Core i5 12450H processor.

If you’re not wedded to the idea of a current-gen graphics card, but have an eye for a bargain, you might consider the Raider GE77 HX 12UGS-066UK. You can claim this laptop, complete with its massive 17.3″ QHD 1440p 240HZ screen and RTX 3070 Ti GPU, for £1,579 a massive £1,220 discount. You shouldn’t have a problem running any modern game with this nifty machine.

If you’re thinking of snagging one of these deals, don’t take too long over your decision. This promotion’s only live ’til the end of September, or when stocks run out.

If you want to look at our recommendations for the best gaming laptop, check out our handy guide for suggestions depending on your budget.