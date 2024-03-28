New MSI SSD comes with a ridiculously massive cooler

The new MSI Spatium M580 Frozr should be making headlines for its superfast PCIe 5 read and write speeds, but we can’t help but note that its tower cooler is comically large. This pre-mounted cooler looks like it could keep your whole house cool, let alone a blazing-fast gaming SSD.

While the MSI Spatium M580’s speeds may see it earn a spot on our guide to the best SSDs for gaming, its cooler will certainly ensure it can handle high workloads, as it reportedly reduces operating temperatures by up to 20°C.

Looking past the giant cooler, there are some impressive specs behind this SSD. Firstly the 14.6GB/s sequential read speeds and 12.7GB/s write speeds just beat those of the Crucial T705, which sports the same claimed write speed, but has a slightly slower read speed of 14.5GB/s.

While the speed advantage is nominally marginal, though, the advanced cooling attached to the MSI Spatium M580 may help it stay cooler under heavy workloads and for longer sessions, which could in turn result in faster performance as it doesn’t throttle. By contrast, the Crucial T705’s heatsink was barely up to the job in our tests.

Not only that, but that huge stack of heatsink fans and heatpipe system on the MSI’s cooler enable this super-fast SSD to be passive cooled, without the noise of a fan. If it works, that gives you the best of both worlds – a fast SSD that doesn’t throttle, but that also doesn’t have a fan, unlike the Corsair MP700 Pro.

These speeds are boosted by a DRAM cache buffer and SLC cache, and the M580 Frozr also uses LPDC ECC and E2E data protection, bringing peace of mind that your data is safe and secure when using this SSD.

For anyone looking to stay on the cutting edge when it comes to storage technology, the MSI Spatium M580 Frozr looks like an outstanding product on paper. It is available in 1TB, 2TB, and 4TB variants, with each one backed by a comprehensive five-year warranty.

If you’re looking to upgrade your existing storage setup, or perhaps want an entirely new gaming rig, we can show you how to build a gaming PC that will dominate even the most demanding system requirements.