This slimline graphics card from MSI is an anime lover’s dream

MSI might not have sealed an Evangelion licensing deal like Asus, but it’s still looking to cash in on the growing anime gaming PC market. The component maker has just unveiled a new Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 Super graphics card with an anime-style backplate. The new MSI GeForce RTX 4070 Super Gaming X Slim MLG also has a thin footprint, with a width of just 46mm, enabling it to squeeze into tight spaces, such as some mini-ITX cases.

The new Nvidia mid-range GPU is due to launch this week, and the GeForce RTX 4070 Super is looking like a strong contender for our best graphics card guide. Meanwhile, the new MSI GeForce RTX 4070 Super Gaming X Slim MLG steps away from the usual black, white, and gray graphics card designs, with plenty of red accents and an anime backplate.

The latter is magnetically attached and can be easily removed if you’d rather not have an anime dragon nymph looking up at you from your case window (which is perfectly understandable). The card itself looks like it will fit into a dual-slot space in a case, with just a tiny bit of the cooler overhanging the IO backplate.

Despite its narrow width, though, it’s still quite a large card for a mini PC case, measuring 307mm long. A support bracket is also bundled to stop it from sagging, though this will, of course, necessitate more expansion slot brackets.

Meanwhile, the cooler features three MSI Torx Fan 5 spinners, which tilt the blades by 22 degrees to maintain high-pressure airflow, which MSI says the card will still manage when the fans are running at slower speeds. According to MSI, this method “increases airflow by 23% compared to axial fans.”

This MSI card also runs a fair bit quicker than the GeForce RTX 4070 Super reference specs, increasing the boost clock speed from 2,475MHz to 2,640MHz – a 165MHz increase. As with many modern graphics card coolers, the MSI GeForce RTX 4070 Super Gaming X Slim will also stop its fans from running completely when the GPU is at a low enough temperature threshold.

The Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 Super is due to be released on Wednesday, January 17, 2024, and we’ll be posting our full review with benchmarks tomorrow.