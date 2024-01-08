Save $130 on this excellent 1440p gaming monitor from MSI

The MSI Optix MAG274QRF-QD is on sale on Amazon with a 29% discount, making it an absolute steal of a high refresh rate QHD gaming monitor.

The MSI Optix MAG274QRF-QD gaming monitor against an orange background
Samuel Willetts's Avatar

Published:

MSI PC games hardware 

When the MSI Optix MAG274QRF-QD dropped on the scene a few years ago, it was rightly celebrated for many of its qualities. Now, this excellent gaming monitor can be yours, well below its MSRP, thanks to a discount courtesy of Amazon.

Reading our MSI Optix MAG274QRF-QD review, it should be all too clear how it ended up on our best gaming monitor list for so long. It packs just about everything you could want from a 27-inch display, including a native 1440p resolution, 165Hz refresh rate, and other welcome features like a Quantum Dot panel and a 1ms response time.

Right now, the MAG274QRF-QD is just $319.99, well below its usual asking price of $449.99. That’s a $130 or 29% saving to be exact, giving you all the more budget to splash your cash elsewhere on your setup.

If you subscribe to Amazon Prime, you can have your new gaming monitor arrive at your doorstep much faster with next day delivery. New subscribers can also snag a 30-day free trial, so you won’t have to spend extra right now.

Sam has spent the past two decades tinkering with computers, a tradition he proudly continues as a Hardware Editor for PCGamesN. For all things systems and components, he's your man. You'll regularly find his hands inside a PC, swapping out components from the likes of AMD, Intel, and Nvidia as fast as you can say Windows. Otherwise, you'll find him on the showfloor of CES and Computex, talking the night away about the latest pieces of shiny silicon. You may also know him from outlets such as Custom PC, PC Gamer, Pocket Tactics, T3, and TopTenReviews.