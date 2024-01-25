MSI “upgrades” other RTX Super 4070 Ti cards after 3X Ventus problem

The GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Super has finally made its way to store shelves, but this GPU launch has been anything but smooth for MSI. After discovering an issue with one of its graphics cards and promptly releasing a fix, the company is now providing new “upgraded” BIOS updates not only for the affected card, but also for the majority of its RTX 4070 Ti Super stack.

After discovering problems with our GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Super review sample from MSI, we are yet to publish our coverage on it. Even so, the new Nvidia GPU is unlikely to disrupt the best graphics card conversation too much based on initial impressions.

Prior to the launch of the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti, MSI acknowledged performance problems with its Ventus 3X model. These issues made the card around 5% slower than expected, but appear to be resolved following the release of a BIOS update.

Now, following a “thorough examination”, MSI says it has released an additional BIOS for its Ventus 2X and Gaming X Slim models. The company has dubbed these updates an “upgrade”, stating that they are “designed to elevate the overall performance of the graphics card to be in line with our expectations.” You can find the full press release on this MSI blog post, as well as download links to the files.

As there are no specific patch notes that detail what changes are made by these BIOS updates, it is impossible to say with certainty whether MSI discovered similar problems in more of its GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Super graphics cards. However, it is difficult to think of any other reasonable explanation for the necessity of this release.

As much as MSI should have caught and addressed these issues prior to launch, the speed at which it has provided a fix is somewhat commendable. Having applied the new BIOS myself, it is a quick and simple process that most, if not all, users should have little trouble undertaking.

It is unlikely that we will see a repeat of this mishap come the RTX 4080 Super release date, for which we will have review coverage ready for launch. In the meantime, check out our RTX 4070 Super review and Radeon RX 7800 XT review to catch up on the latest graphics card releases.