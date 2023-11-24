MSI is giving away an unreal streaming starter kit, if you’re lucky

If you’ve ever wanted to give streaming a go, but feel overwhelmed by what hardware is best up for the job, MSI is giving away a streaming starter kit to help get you started. This giveaway gives you the opportunity to get your hands on some hardware MSI hardware, including an Nvidia RTX 4070 graphics card, or an MSI MAG 4K UHD gaming monitor, but you have to be quick to be in for a chance to win.

You don’t need to have the best graphics card, gaming microphone or even the best webcam in-amongst your PC gaming setup to start your streaming journey. Yet, having an arsenal of reliable and high-powered hardware can help make streaming to your friends, or a wide audience of eager strangers, a much more streamlined and easier process. The less time you can spend worrying if your PC is up to the task, the more time you can be focussing on having fun, and MSI has the perfect starter kit up for grabs to get you going.

MSI has multiple prizes up for grabs, including:

All the gear to build your very own streaming PC. The components include the MAG Z790 Tomahawk Max WiFi motherboard, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070, MAG Coreliquid E360 White, MAH A850GL PCIe, MPG Gungnir 300R Airflow White, and 16GB of Kingston DDR5 RAM.

You’ll have everything here to run some of the newest games on high quality while still reserving some power for your streaming needs, although a CPU is absent so you can check out our guide to the best gaming CPUs for some advice on that.

The second price is the MSI MAG 274UPF, an esports gaming monitor with a 4K, 144Hz Rapid IPS display, HDR400 certification, and both AMD FreeSync and Nvidia G-Sync compatibility.

To be in with a chance to win, check out the official MSI Twitter (X) post, and sign up using the link provided. Filling in your relevant details with set you up with 10 entries in the giveaway, and you’ll then be asked to follow MSI on various social media platforms, from the likes of Twitch, YouTube, Instagram, and Twitter (X.) Following each of the MSI social media accounts will net you another chance to win either the MSI Streaming Starter kit or the MAG 274UPF gaming monitor.

You have until Thursday, December 14, at exactly 11:59 PM UTC, to be in with a chance to win, so be sure to get your entries in as soon as possible. Even if you’re already a streaming veteran, MSI is providing a great opportunity to get your hands on this year, centered around one of the most high-powered GPUs available today, as well as a 4K ultra HD monitor, which is sure to push your streaming to new limits.

Check out the current Black Friday PC gaming deals if you want to upgrade your current streaming setup, but want to grab a bargain and save some extra cash for a rainy day.