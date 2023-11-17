Best gaming mic in 2023

Are you looking to buy the best gaming microphone for your budget? With more gaming mics than ever on the market, you’ve got a wealth of choice in front of you, whether you’re streaming, recording a podcast, or want everyone to comment on your velvety voice when playing the best multiplayer games. Let PCGamesN’s experts cut out the background noise with this best gaming mic list based on hours of testing and years of experience.

It’s worth upgrading to a dedicated mic, as even the best gaming headset, the Razer BlackShark V2, and its excellent mic can’t compete with the following mics. These products are designed purely to capture your voice as it sounds in real life. Luckily, the best gaming mics are becoming more affordable and accessible, with many falling below $100. Of course, there are also premium options if you want the best mic money can buy.

XLR microphones, analogue mics connected to your PC via an XLR cable, are still the best choice if sound quality’s your main concern. USB microphones have there place, though, for those who just want plug-and-play simplicity without the need for multiple interfaces. Our expert recommendations contain a mix of both types, alongside a buyer’s guide to help you get to grips with gaming mics and get started on your sonic journey.

Here are the best gaming microphones in 2023:

1. Elgato Wave:3

The best all-round gaming microphone is the Elgato Wave:3. Expect to pay around $110 / £110.

Elgato Wave:3 specs:

Sample Rate 48 / 96kHz Bit rate 24-bit Frequency response 70Hz – 20kHz Polar patterns Cardioid Connectivity USB-C

Pros

Clean, transparent output

Integrated stand and pop shield

Great software

Cons

Wave Link software can be finicky

Awkward mute button placement

Expensive



You can stream without a webcam, but broadcasting without a microphone removes the interactive element with your viewers, making audio quality all the more important. The Elgato Wave:3 comes with a whole host of features to make sure both you and your audience get the best experience possible.

It has an understated design that’s smaller than most smartphones, meaning it won’t steal the show or obscure your webcam. It’s also highly functional, using a single dial to adjust the input gain, headphone monitoring volume, and even the microphone and PC mix to strike the right balance between the two. The red mute LED around the dial is also invaluable, preventing you from talking into the void when you forget you’re muted.

Software is Elgato’s strong suit, providing you with a nine-channel digital mixer to properly tune your audio. It doesn’t have a big learning curve and is well worth the price tag with its more granular approach to your stream’s sound – provided you only need one microphone, as you can’t run multiple Wave mics simultaneously.

2. Blue Yeti X

The best streaming microphone for most people is the Blue Yeti X. Expect to pay around $130 / £130.

Blue Yeti X specs:

Sample Rate 48kHz Bit rate 24-bit Frequency response 20Hz – 20kHz Polar patterns Cardioid, Bidirectional, Omnidirectional, Stereo Connectivity USB, 3.5mm jack

Pros

Superb audio

Great software

Multiple polar patterns

Cons

Large footprint

Not much new for existing owners

Pricey

Anyone who’s remotely familiar with gaming microphones won’t be surprised to see Blue topping the list, given that the original Blue Yeti made the desktop microphone a staple streaming item. The Blue Yeti X only features improvements, too, combining the greatest elements of its predecessor with its smaller Nano model, resulting in the best gaming microphone on the market.

$169 (£160) is a bigger bite of your wallet than the original, but the sound quality is better than ever with an extra condenser mic capsule and a toggle for background noise reduction, getting rid of extra whispers and hums. Visually, it’s far sleeker than the dated cylindrical approach, making sure you look professional in your video calls. The LED volume meter cuts through the bright lights of your monitor when you want to make on-the-fly adjustments. Plus, there’s now a reasonably sturdy stand if you don’t want to mount it on an arm.

For that price, you might be considering an XLR setup instead, but the Blue Yeti X’s plug-and-play nature makes it an exceptional value for money and accessible to boot. You can also make use of the Blue Voice section of the Logitech G Hub software, which allows you to make adjustments and tinker with presets made by you or others.

3. Razer Seiren Mini

The best budget USB gaming microphone is the Razer Seiren Mini. Expect to pay around $35 / £35.

Razer Seiren Mini specs:

Sample Rate 48kHz Bit rate 16-bit Frequency response 20Hz – 20kHz Polar patterns Cardioid Connectivity USB

Pros

Slick design

Simple to use

Great value

Cons

Software is Windows-only

Stand height & angle is odd

Only one polar pattern

There are plenty of unbranded value options to choose from, but the Razer Seiren Mini offers the best bang for your buck. You’ve heard of the phrase ‘the best things come in small packages’, right?

The Razer Seiren Mini might be one of the most compact microphones we’ve ever seen, but it packs a lot of technology to ensure its sound quality rivals the Blue Snowball, and perhaps even the Blue Yeti. At $49.99 (£50), its price-to-performance ratio makes it the best budget gaming microphone around.

Its stand is good enough with a built-in shock mount, but it’s worth sticking the Razer Seiren Mini onto an arm and moving it closer to your mouth. This will allow you to keep it away from the loud clicks of the best gaming keyboard. You’ll need to adjust things like gain in the software, as there are no physical dials, so it can be a tad tricky to optimize the amount of background noise you pick up.

4. Audio-Technica AT2020

The best budget XLR gaming microphone is the Audio-Technica AT2020. Expect to pay around $99 / £79.

Audio-Technica AT2020 specs:

Sample Rate 48kHz Bit rate 16-bit Frequency response 20Hz – 20kHz Polar patterns Cardioid Connectivity XLR

Pros

Very good value

XLR-equipped

Durable



Cons

No shock mount

Range is limited

Single polar pattern

Audio-Technica is a professional audio brand that often sits up there with the likes of Rode, Shure, Sennheiser, and Beyerdynamic, but it’s also had the best entry-level XLR microphone for quite some time. Despite the 2004 release of the original, the Audio-Technica AT2020 is still the best budget XLR gaming microphone you can get your hands on.

The crystal clear audio only requires 48V of phantom power or more, meaning a relatively inexpensive Focusrite Scarlett Solo preamp will do the trick if you don’t want to spend the extra on the best XLR audio interface. It also doesn’t carry the same ‘gamer’ aesthetic as most of the entries on this list.

For the $99 (£79) price tag, you don’t get a stand, but like all gaming microphones, it would benefit from being attached to an arm on the best gaming desk, anyway.

5. Rode X XDM-100

The best premium gaming mic is the Rode X XDM-100. Expect to pay around $230 / £150.

Rode X XDM-100 specs:

Sample Rate 48kHz Bit rate 24-bit Frequency response 20Hz – 20kHz Polar patterns Cardioid Connectivity USB-C , 3.5mm jack

Pros

Excellent audio quality.

Solid build quality.

Virtual mixing software.

Cons

Lofty price.

Only one polar pattern.

The Rode X XDM-100 is a USB-C gaming mic that targets professional Twitch streamers with superb audio capabilities. It also holds up against even the best XLR setups, thanks to an included virtual mixing suite that emulates the Rodecaster Pro.

Boasting a dynamic capsule, USB-C connectivity, and a wide 20 Hz – 20 kHz frequency range, the Rode X XDM-100 houses high specs within its sleek metal shell. At the heart of the mic is the company’s Revolution Preamp — an internal amplifier that eliminates the need for additional processing and gain.

The XDM-100 arrives alongside Rode’s new Unify virtual mixer, and the software really helps this premium gaming mic shine. Its intuitive layout will no doubt appeal to seasoned streamers and content creators alike, while additional ‘aphex’ features will help you dial in your audio input.

Rode’s gaming mic commands a premium price tag, but if you’re looking for a USB-C device that’ll offer XLR levels of functionality, the XDM-100 won’t disappoint. Just keep in mind that while the package includes a nifty shock mount and a pop filter, we’d advise clamping it to your gaming desk with a decent boom arm.

Read our full Rode X XDM-100 review.

6. Rode NT-USB Mini

The best microphone for entry-level streamers is the Rode NT-USB Mini. Expect to pay around $97 / £85.

Rode NT-USB Mini specs:

Sample Rate 48 / 96kHz Bit rate 24-bit Frequency response 70Hz – 20kHz Polar patterns Cardioid Connectivity USB-C

Pros

Compact design

Great price

Brilliant build quality

Cons

Fixed polar pattern

Background noise can be an issue

Included stand is too small

It’s true that streamers with better audio grow faster than those without, but microphones don’t have to cost an arm and a leg. Similar to the Wave:3, Rode’s NT-USB Mini offers quality sound capture and the ability to split your desktop and stream audio within the Rode Connect software, all for under $100.

There are some sacrifices for the slimmer MSRP, as you’ll be limited to two playback channels and you’ll need to account for background noise if you want the cleanest mix. But unlike its more expensive rival, you can use up to four NT-USB Minis at once for a multi-microphone setup.

The best part is just how well it performs with its compact design, as Rode shrinks down its renowned full-sized Rode NT-USB into a smaller frame. You won’t find this one getting in the way of your webcam.

7. HyperX QuadCast S

The best microphone with RGB lighting is the HyperX QuadCast S. Expect to pay around $133 / £90.

HyperX QuadCast S specs:

Sample Rate 48 / 96kHz Bit rate 16-bit Frequency response 20Hz – 20kHz Polar patterns Cardioid, Bidirectional, Omnidirectional, Stereo Connectivity USB, 3.5mm

Pros

Full RGB lighting

Built-in shock mount

Four polar patterns

Cons

Big and heavy

Ngenuity software is unintuitive

Expensive

Early on in your streaming career, you have the decision to make: do you want to be the center of attention or are you happy for your flashy equipment to sit in the spotlight? If your answer is the latter, then the HyperX QuadCast S might be more your bag, being one of the only gaming microphones to feature full RGB lighting.

Its closest rival is the Razer Seiren Emote, which offers eye-catching animations, but they are quite limited. The lighting within the HyperX QuadCast S takes up the entire head of the microphone, however, allowing you to add your own flare of personalization through color.

The quality of the HyperX QuadCast S is the same as the original red LED model, which is to say not as clear as the Blue Yeti X but still crisp. It also features the same built-in shock mount to dampen the sound when you accidentally (or purposefully, we’re not judging) bang against your desk, which feeds into its value given that shock mounts aren’t cheap. $159.99 (£159.99) is the asking price for the QuadCast S, but if you are willing to give up the RGB lighting, the original will set you back $139.99 (£119.99).

8. Antlion Modmic Wireless

The best wireless gaming microphone is the Antlion Modmic Wireless. Expect to pay around $140 / £140.

Antlion Modmic Wireless specs:

Sample Rate 48kHz Bit rate 16-bit Frequency response 50Hz – 20kHz Polar patterns Omnidirectional, Unidirectional Connectivity USB dongle or cable

Pros

Great sound quality

Easy to set up

Long battery life

Cons

Wireless of questionable value if using wired headphones

Mundane looks

Costly

Not everyone wants a gaming microphone taking up valuable desk space or attached to an arm that hovers over you. This is where the Antlion Modmic Wireless comes in, sticking to the side of your headphones or headset, leaving you free to swing around on the best gaming chair without getting tangled – provided you’ve got a wireless gaming headset that is, otherwise, you’ll be yanked back by other wires.

Modmics often sound almost as good as their desktop counterparts, which is an impressive feat considering how compact they are in comparison. The Modmic Wireless is naturally the most portable of them all, and it doesn’t sacrifice quality thanks to Antlion’s use of aptX Low Latency technology to keep ping as little as 34ms and the range up to 32 feet (ten meters).

The biggest drawback is remembering to charge it, but it’s no trouble if you forget because you can use it wired while juicing it back up. Once it’s ready, just connect it to the USB dongle and check the LED status indicators to make sure you’re good to go. It’s even compatible with Windows, Mac, Linux, and even PlayStation 5, but you, unfortunately, won’t be able to get it working on Xbox consoles.

9. Razer Seiren V2 Pro

The best high-end gaming microphone is the Razer Seiren V2 Pro. Expect to pay around $130 / £100.

Razer Seiren V2 Pro specs:

Sample Rate 96kHz Bit rate 24-bit Frequency response 20Hz – 20kHz Polar patterns Cardioid Connectivity USB

Pros

Clear, transparent signal

Subtle, understated styling

96kHz, 24-bit audio

Cons

No Pop filter

Complex Stream Mixer software

No boom arm



With a smart new form factor, the Seiren V2 Pro certainly looks the part. Dressed head-to-toe in matte black, it’s a sleek mic with front-mounted gain and volume dials sitting just below a mute button.

Connectivity comes via a proprietary USB-C cable shaped to fit the Seiren’s curved body and terminating in a standard USB-A connection. A good chunk of a USB mic’s appeal is that you can plug it in and get cracking straight away, with minimal fuss or tweaking of settings. Here, you’ll need to be prepared to put time into the Razer Synapse app to make the most of the V2 Pro.

There’s no boom arm included in the Seiren’s packaging, and you’d be advised to pick one up as the bundled desk stand sits too low to make good use of the mic’s limited range. You can turn up the gain, but you’ll likely incur some unwanted background noise.

This is a competent mic that does a solid job, provided you can overlook the omission of a boom arm and are open to tweaking the output via the Synapse app.

10. GoXLR Mini

The best XLR audio interface is the GoXLR Mini. Expect to pay around $230 / £140.

GoXLR Mini specs:

Brand TC-Helicon Dimensions 24.1 x 21.6 x 11.4 cm Weight 2.23 lbs (1.01 kg) Operating systems Windows 7, 8, 10, 11, no Mac support Connectivity USB-Type B

Pros

Superb sound quality

Brilliant built-in pre-amp

Streamer-specific audio interface

Cons

Not cheap

Functionality can be daunting

Using an XLR microphone requires a good audio interface for phantom power, and none offer more value for money than TC-Helicon’s GoXLR Mini. The device has a low-noise Midas preamp inside that pushes up to 72db of gain, giving it the ability to power even the most demanding microphones, like the Shure SM7B.

Admittedly, it’s only good for a single microphone setup with one XLR input and is a little too reliant on software to the point where it won’t work without it running in the background. But it’s intuitive enough to help newcomers set things up easily and customize RGB lighting, equalizers, compressors, and de-users to get rid of awkward hisses.

The four separate faders allow you to set different applications to separate channels, so you can adjust volumes on the best computer speakers independently of one another. We’ve been using the full-sized GoXLR for the better part of a year and couldn’t go back to a single channel without a fight, as it’s proven invaluable to crank Discord up or the system sound down when gameplay gets loud. All in all, it’s the GoXLR Mini that’s the star of the show with its value for money, provided you’re willing to give up the streamer-specific features, that is. It’s still a bit chunkier than an all-in-one system like the Cooler Master SteamEnjin for what it offers, but you can’t argue with the price.

How to choose the best gaming microphone

Stand: Most gaming microphones only come with a desktop stand, while some don’t come with a stand at all. No matter which one you go for, however, you should consider getting a swivel arm to accompany your purchase, whether that’s a desk clamp or a standing model. This way, you can position the microphone further away from your noisy keyboard and closer to your mouth, allowing you to then turn down the gain and cut out as much unwanted background noise as possible.

Microphone type: When it comes to choosing between dynamic or condenser microphones, however, we can draw a more definitive line. Condenser microphones are better for quieter environments like podcasts, streams, and meetings, while dynamic microphones are less sensitive and used to capture instruments and louder vocals. The Shure SM7B is the only dynamic microphone on this list and has grown in popularity because of its ability to cut out all the clicks of a mechanical keyboard without the help of noise gates, but the condenser microphones listed here offer better value for money when you factor in the help of software.

Noise-cancellation: In fact, AI is being used in a variety of different ways to clean up live audio and remove unwanted background noise. RTX Voice uses this approach, granting anyone with a ray tracing-capable Nvidia graphics card the power to polish both incoming and outgoing audio via software. Asus meanwhile has taken the hardware route with a noise-cancelling mic adapter that broadly does the same thing for 3.5mm headsets.

Are XLR microphones better than USB?

Whether an XLR or USB microphone is better depends on how you intend to use it, your budget, and your preferences.



XLR microphones have been the standard for professional studios for many years and for good reason. In general terms, XLR microphones offer better sound quality than USB. This is because XLR mics use analog signals, can handle higher-quality audio data, and have lower latency than digital USB connections.



The main drawback of XLR mics is that they require additional equipment, such as audio interfaces and preamps, whereas USB mics are plug-and-play. This makes USB microphones popular for podcasting and online streaming, where portability and easy setup are king.

USB Mics tend to be cheaper, so they’re better suited to beginners or those on a tight budget, but XLR microphones are the audio gold standard and allow for room to upgrade your setup in the future. If you’re focused on audio quality above all else, an XLR microphone will likely suit your needs. As always, however, there are good and bad XLR and USB microphones, so pay attention to reviews and, if possible, audition potential candidates before committing.